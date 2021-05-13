Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. KKR & Co. Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KKR   US48251W1045

KKR & CO. INC.

(KKR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/13 09:44:03 am
54.805 USD   +1.30%
09:36aKKR  : Supporting Japan's Cashless Journey with Netstars
PU
05/12BOX  : Closes KKR-Led Investment
MT
05/11Toshiba board to appoint UBS as adviser for strategic review -sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

KKR : Supporting Japan's Cashless Journey with Netstars

05/13/2021 | 09:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
By Eiji Yatagawa May 13, 2021

The walkman, high-speed bullet trains, laptop, flash memory, LED, 3D printing, and QR codes; what do all of these have in common? Their inventor: Japan.

Japan has long been known as the hotbed of innovation and cutting-edge technology. The nation has been redefining the world's technological landscape for the past few decades, as it continues innovating to creatively overcome crucial challenges and answer the ever-evolving needs of consumers.

With such a rich history in technology, one may wonder why the adoption rate of mobile payments in Japan has remained low. Only about 27% of all transactions in the country are cashless, a low rate when compared to the likes of South Korea and China, and lagging behind the government's goal of increasing cashless payments to 40% of all transactions by 2025.

The transition is set to accelerate significantly as more and more people are avoiding handling cash due to the pandemic. A survey by G-Plan and Biglobe in July 2020 found that close to 30% of respondents in Japan had been using digital payment solutions more often as they wanted to avoid touching cash.

Within the cashless payment segment itself, QR code payments using smartphones have seen a rapid ascent. Director of Cashless Payment Promotion Office at Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Nao Nishikawa, believes the market for QR codes still has plenty of room to grow, having shown the highest growth rate for cashless payment mode. Transaction volumes for QR code payments also climbed over twelvefold between 2018 and 2020, according to Yano Research Institute research.

The sector is still in its infancy despite the terrific growth potential for QR code payments in Japan, with many domestic players needing additional support to fuel its growth and expand its presence.

KKR invested in Netstars, the operator of one of Japan's largest QR code payment gateways, because we believe it is well positioned to support Japan's cashless payment ambitions and help businesses in the country advance their digital transformation which has become crucial during the pandemic.

Netstars operates StarPay, Japan's go-to payments aggregator which helps boost the efficiency of point-of-sale processing for consumers and is used by more than 280,000 merchants across Japan. It has aggregated 37 payment providers onto its platform, including Japan's PayPay, LINE Pay and Rakuten Pay, China's AliPay and WeChat Pay, as well as Thailand's Via.

Through its latest funding round, Netstars aims to expand StarPay's network, which is currently used by 280,000 merchants across Japan, and grow its customer base. It is currently developing a new StarPay mini-app to further enhance its service offerings and has plans to bring its solutions outside of Japan in 2021.

We look forward to leveraging our global network and experience investing in FinTech companies worldwide to support Netstars' business growth in Japan and globally.

Disclaimer

KKR & Co. Inc. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 13:35:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KKR & CO. INC.
09:36aKKR  : Supporting Japan's Cashless Journey with Netstars
PU
05/12BOX  : Closes KKR-Led Investment
MT
05/11Toshiba board to appoint UBS as adviser for strategic review -sources
RE
05/11INGERSOLL RAND  : Prices Secondary Common Stock Offering at $49 Per Share
MT
05/10KKR  : & CO. INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
05/10FS KKR CAPITAL  : Earnings Flash (FSK) FS KKR CAPITAL Reports Q2 EPS $0.63
MT
05/10FS KKR CAPITAL  : Earnings Flash (FSK) FS KKR CAPITAL II Posts Q2 EPS $0.57
MT
05/10FS KKR CAPITAL CORP. II  : Announces March 31, 2021 Financial Results and Declar..
PR
05/10KKR  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on KKR to $64 From $60, Maintains Equ..
MT
05/10FIREEYE  : U.S. government working to aid top fuel pipeline operator after cyber..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 366 M - -
Net income 2021 3 048 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 462 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 1,07%
Capitalization 31 474 M 31 474 M -
EV / Sales 2021 17,3x
EV / Sales 2022 13,6x
Nbr of Employees 1 583
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart KKR & CO. INC.
Duration : Period :
KKR & Co. Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KKR & CO. INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 64,69 $
Last Close Price 54,10 $
Spread / Highest target 34,9%
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Henry R. Kravis Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
George Rosenberg Roberts Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Yong Bum Bae Co-President, Co-COO & Director
Scott Charles Nuttall Co-President, Co-COO & Director
Robert H. Lewin Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KKR & CO. INC.33.61%31 474
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.30.07%55 953
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC5.82%23 555
AMUNDI11.90%18 227
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.35.21%16 491
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.32.32%14 750