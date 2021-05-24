Log in
    KKR   US48251W1045

KKR & CO. INC.

(KKR)
KKR : to Present at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference 2021

05/24/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) announced today that Scott C. Nuttall, Co-President and Co-Chief Operating Officer, will present at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference 2021 on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 3:30 PM ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Center section of KKR’s website at https://ir.kkr.com/events-presentations/. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event.

Any questions regarding the webcast may be addressed to KKR’s Investor Relations group at investor-relations@kkr.com.

ABOUT KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management and capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of The Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about KKR & CO. INC.
04:31pKKR  : to Present at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference 2021
04:31pKKR  : Acquires Three Building Industrial Portfolio in Phoenix
09:51aFS KKR Capital, FS KKR Capital Corp. II Shareholders OK Merger Deal
08:01aKKR  : FS/KKR Advisor Announces Shareholder Approval of Merger of FS KKR Capital..
05/21Axel Springer in Talks to Buy Axios
05/21SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Climb Pre-Bell Friday
05/21KKR  : Optiv to Decode White House Cybersecurity Executive Order in Expert Flash..
BU
05/21SECTOR UPDATE : Financial
05/21MARKET CHATTER : Schroders Voices Support for KKR's $2.84 Billion Takeover of Jo..
05/21JOHN LAING  : Schroders Calls KKR's $2.8 Billion Bid for John Laing 'Fair Deal'
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 572 M - -
Net income 2021 3 048 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 462 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 1,05%
Capitalization 32 137 M 32 137 M -
EV / Sales 2021 16,2x
EV / Sales 2022 12,7x
Nbr of Employees 1 583
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart KKR & CO. INC.
Duration : Period :
KKR & Co. Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KKR & CO. INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 65,25 $
Last Close Price 55,24 $
Spread / Highest target 32,2%
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Henry R. Kravis Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
George Rosenberg Roberts Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Yong Bum Bae Co-President, Co-COO & Director
Scott Charles Nuttall Co-President, Co-COO & Director
Robert H. Lewin Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KKR & CO. INC.36.43%32 137
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.40.01%60 227
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC5.71%23 541
AMUNDI7.56%17 680
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.34.21%16 915
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.35.05%15 055