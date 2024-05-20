KKR: offers $300 million credit facility to Origis Energy
This transaction is intended to support the development and construction of Origis' pipeline of solar and storage projects.
S&P Global Commodity Insights recently ranked Origis third on its list of the ten largest owners of solar installations planned through 2028.
In the United States, the company's current portfolio of operating, contracted and mature development projects totals over 12 gigawatts (GW), with an additional 13 GW in the pipeline.
