Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  KKR & Co. Inc.    KKR

KKR & CO. INC.

(KKR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

KKR raises $15 billion in Asia's biggest fund as buyout-backed deals rise

04/05/2021 | 11:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Trading information for KKR & Co is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Private equity powerhouse KKR & Co said on Tuesday it has raised $15 billion for its fourth Asia-Pacific focused fund, marking the region's biggest private equity fund at a time when buyout-backed deals are on the rise.

U.S.-based KKR started marketing the new Asia fund towards the end of 2019, initially targeting $12.5 billion, sources familiar with the situation have said previously."Companies across Asia Pacific are recognising their potential to become not only national and regional champions but also global leaders in their industries," Ashish Shastry, KKR's co-head of Asia Pacific private equity, said in a statement announcing the fund-raising.

KKR said the fund exceeded its target size to reach its hard cap for fund investors' commitments and received strong support from new and existing global investors, including significant representation from Asia Pacific-based investors.

Coronavirus-spurred growth in the technology sector is expected to drive M&A activity in Asia this year. Private equity-backed deals in the region rose 51% to a record $129 billion last year.

Many regional funds including China's Primavera Capital and Boyu Capital are also raising funds, while Hillhouse Capital is targeting raising $13 billion, sources have said.

KKR said its fund would tap into opportunities stemming from rising consumer spending and urbanisation trends, as well as corporate carve-outs, spin-offs and consolidation.

KKR will invest about $1.3 billion in capital alongside fund investors through the firm and its employees' commitments.

In January, it said it had closed its first fund targeting real estate investments in Asia Pacific, days after it closed its inaugural Asia infrastructure fund.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)


© Reuters 2021
All news about KKR & CO. INC.
04/05KKR  : Closes US$15 Billion Asian Fund IV
BU
04/05INSIDER TRENDS : KKR & Co Insider Exercises Option/Derivative Security to Acquir..
MT
04/05INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at KKR & Co Acquires Stock Via Conversion of Option/Der..
MT
04/05INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGETICA NOVA B DE : Sempra Energy to sell 20% stake in unit t..
RE
04/05SEMPRA ENERGY  : Agrees to Sell 20% Stake in New Energy Infrastructure Unit for ..
MT
04/05Sempra Energy to Sell Noncontrolling Stake in New Business Unit to KKR for $3..
DJ
04/01KKR  : March 31, 2021|KKR & Urban Renaissance Group Acquire 300 Pine Building in..
PU
04/01KKR  : & Urban Renaissance Group Acquire 300 Pine Building in Downtown Seattle
BU
04/01SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Firms Retreat Ahead of Thursday's Market Open
MT
04/01TELECOM ITALIA S P A  : Brings in New Partners for FiberCop
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 560 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 11 323 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 1,14%
Capitalization 29 499 M 29 499 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,9x
EV / Sales 2022 13,3x
Nbr of Employees 1 583
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart KKR & CO. INC.
Duration : Period :
KKR & Co. Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KKR & CO. INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 55,09 $
Last Close Price 51,16 $
Spread / Highest target 34,9%
Spread / Average Target 7,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Henry R. Kravis Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
George Rosenberg Roberts Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Yong Bum Bae Co-President, Co-COO & Director
Scott Charles Nuttall Co-President, Co-COO & Director
Robert H. Lewin Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KKR & CO. INC.26.35%29 032
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.15.72%49 908
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC6.50%23 254
AMUNDI5.99%16 805
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.22.21%15 243
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.19.34%13 259
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ