KKR: returned to profit in 2023
Asset management revenues reached $1.56 billion, more than doubling compared to Q4 2022 ($693 million), while insurance revenues reached $2.86 billion compared to $1.83 billion a year earlier.
Total quarterly investment income (asset management) reached $1506 million, compared with just $5.3 million a year earlier, for net income, group share of $1040 million, compared with $121 million in Q4 2022.
KKR thus posted diluted EPS of $1.18 in Q4, versus $0.14 a year earlier.
For the full year 2023, KKR posted net income, group share of $3,680 million, a far cry from the $590 million loss recorded in 2022, giving 2023 EPS of $4.24 versus -$0.79 a year earlier.
