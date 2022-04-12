KKR says plans to buy cybersecurity firm Barracuda from Thoma Bravo, sources say deal worth $4 bln

April 12 (Reuters) - Investment firm KKR & Co Inc
said on Tuesday it plans to buy cybersecurity firm Barracuda
Networks from its private equity owner Thoma Bravo, highlighting
financial sponsors' interest in cybersecurity businesses.
The announcement, confirming an earlier Reuters report,
didn't disclose financial terms. Sources who requested anonymity
said it valued the California-based company at $4 billion,
including debt.
Barracuda manages the data security of its customers over
the cloud on a subscription basis, and was taken private by
Thoma Bravo at $1.6 billion in 2017.
Dealmaking in cybersecurity has jumped in recent months as
the pandemic accelerated the shift to remote working, forcing
companies to ramp up spending in the sector. Russia's invasion
of Ukraine has also led to a spike in cyberattacks.
Thoma Bravo on Monday agreed to buy cybersecurity firm
SailPoint Technologies, while Datto, a security solutions
provider, was also taken private in a $6.2 billion deal by
investors led by Insight Partners.
Reuters reported in February that KKR was exploring a sale
or an initial public offering for Optiv Security Inc, a U.S.
cybersecurity solutions distributor and consultant it controls
at a valuation of more than $3 billion, including debt.
The Barracuda deal is set to close by the end of 2022, KKR
said on Tuesday.
Founded in 2003, Barracuda provides a range of security
services and offerings, including email protection, software and
cloud security, network security and data protection.
Thoma Bravo took the company private in 2017, four years
after it went public. Barracuda has since grown into a
profitable business with over $500 million in annual revenue. It
has also made a series of acquisitions, including buying
extended detection and response service SKOUT Cybersecurity and
zero-trust access provider Fyde.
J.P. Morgan acted as financial advisor for Thoma Bravo and
Barracuda, while Guggenheim Securities, DBO Partners and
Barclays advised KKR.
(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York and Akash Sriram in
Bengaluru; Writing by Anirban Sen and Krystal Hu; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, David Holmes, Alexander Smith and Chizu
Nomiyama)