KKR signs investment agreement with Encavis

March 14, 2024 at 11:36 am EDT Share

KKR announces that it has signed an investment agreement with Encavis in connection with a public tender offer.



Encavis' Management Board and Supervisory Board fully support the strategic partnership and intend to recommend that all shareholders accept the offer.



ABACON and other shareholders have signed binding agreements to sell and transfer Encavis shares to BidCo and fully support the tender offer. Viessmann will invest as a shareholder in the consortium led by KKR.



The voluntary tender offer for all outstanding Encavis shares will be launched at the offer price of EUR 17.50 per share.



' We are pleased that KKR's strategic investment will provide Encavis with the necessary long-term financial resources at a pivotal time for the Company and position it to seize emerging opportunities and consolidate its strength in the clean energy landscape. In addition, it also contributes to fostering a more energy-independent Europe,' said Vincent Policard, Partner and Co-Head of European Infrastructure at KKR.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.