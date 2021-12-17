Log in
    KKR   US48251W1045

KKR & CO. INC.

(KKR)
KKR to Buy Accounting-Software Business From Japan's Orix Corp.

12/17/2021 | 02:29am EST
By Kosaku Narioka

KKR & Co. agreed to buy accounting-software business Yayoi from Japan's Orix Corp.

KKR said Friday that it would help Yayoi shift to the next phase of growth and enhance its work to meet the needs of Japanese small and medium-sized enterprises seeking accounting services.

Orix didn't disclose the selling price for Yayoi, citing a confidentiality agreement.

Japanese business daily Nikkei reported last week that Orix was set to sell Yayoi to KKR for about Y240 billion ($2.11 billion).

Orix said Friday that it would book a Y163.2 billion gain from the sale of the business, which is expected to be completed March 1.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-17-21 0229ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KKR & CO. INC. -3.85% 71.09 Delayed Quote.75.57%
NIKKEI 225 -1.79% 28545.68 Real-time Quote.3.70%
ORIX CORPORATION 0.00% 2307 End-of-day quote.45.60%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 953 M - -
Net income 2021 4 347 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 180 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 0,81%
Capitalization 41 588 M 41 588 M -
EV / Sales 2021 17,2x
EV / Sales 2022 13,4x
Nbr of Employees 1 583
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart KKR & CO. INC.
Duration : Period :
KKR & Co. Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KKR & CO. INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 71,09 $
Average target price 89,53 $
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph Yong Bum Bae Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Charles Nuttall Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert H. Lewin Chief Financial Officer
Henry R. Kravis Executive Co-Chairman
George Rosenberg Roberts Executive Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KKR & CO. INC.75.57%41 588
BLACKSTONE INC.91.22%90 904
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC9.69%22 639
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.68.67%18 903
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.36.69%17 367
AMUNDI5.02%15 995