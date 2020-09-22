Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  KKR & Co. Inc.    KKR

KKR & CO. INC.

(KKR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KKR to Invest $754.9 Million in Reliance Industries' Retail Unit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 11:42pm EDT

By Kosaku Narioka

Reliance Industries Ltd. said Wednesday that U.S. private-equity company KKR & Co. would invest INR55.50 billion Indian rupees ($754.9 million) in its retail unit.

The Indian energy and retail conglomerate said KKR's investment would represent a 1.3% stake in Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.

Earlier this month, Reliance Industries said that U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake would invest $1.02 billion in the retail unit.

Reliance Industries said the retail business has started a digitalization of small and unorganised merchants and is committed to expanding the network to over 20 million of these merchants.

KKR's planned stake purchase in its retail unit is the U.S. private-equity company's second investment in a Reliance unit following KKR's INR113.67 billion investment in its digital services business Jio Platforms Ltd.

Morgan Stanley acted as financial adviser to its retail unit and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP acted as financial advisor to KKR, Reliance Industries said.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KKR & CO. INC. 0.35% 34.65 Delayed Quote.18.79%
MORGAN STANLEY -1.51% 47.63 Delayed Quote.-6.83%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 1.92% 2252.2 Delayed Quote.50.41%
SILVER -1.88% 23.9165 Delayed Quote.40.38%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about KKR & CO. INC.
04:42aKKR to Invest $754.9 Million in Reliance Industries' Retail Unit
DJ
04:07aReliance says KKR to invest $755.1 million in retail arm
RE
04:06aIndia's Reliance says KKR to invest $755.1 mln in retail arm
RE
03:50aKKR : to Invest ₹ 5,550 Crore in Reliance Retail Ventures
BU
09/22NATIONAL VISION : KKR nears over $3 billion deal to buy 1-800 Contacts - Bloombe..
RE
09/22Blackstone Ready to Lend After Raising Record Property Debt Fund
DJ
09/22KKR : Announces Intra-Quarter Monetization Activity for the Third Quarter
BU
09/21Dairy firm Kwality Ltd under investigation for alleged $190 million fraud
RE
09/21KKR : Supplementary Environmental, Social, & Governance (ESG) Disclosures
PU
09/18EXCLUSIVE : Hillhouse targets over $3 billion for new yuan-denominated fund - so..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 843 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 14 057 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,56%
Capitalization 19 374 M 19 374 M -
EV / Sales 2020 18,1x
EV / Sales 2021 14,1x
Nbr of Employees 1 384
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart KKR & CO. INC.
Duration : Period :
KKR & Co. Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KKR & CO. INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 41,20 $
Last Close Price 34,65 $
Spread / Highest target 37,1%
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,90%
Managers
NameTitle
Henry R. Kravis Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
George Rosenberg Roberts Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Yong Bum Bae Co-President, Co-COO & Director
Scott Charles Nuttall Co-President, Co-COO & Director
Robert H. Lewin Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KKR & CO. INC.18.79%19 307
AMUNDI-14.31%14 124
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-40.26%13 742
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-18.32%10 511
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC-18.29%9 583
ESR CAYMAN LIMITED33.52%9 354
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group