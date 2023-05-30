Advanced search
KKR & CO. INC.

(KKR)
05-30-2023
51.67 USD   -0.02%
KKR to Present at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference 2023

05/30/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) announced today that Allan Levine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Global Atlantic, will present at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference 2023 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Center section of KKR’s website at https://ir.kkr.com/events-presentations/. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event.

Any questions regarding the webcast may be addressed to KKR’s Investor Relations team at investor-relations@kkr.com.

ABOUT KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.


All news about KKR & CO. INC.
05/28Ventura Bus Lines Reportedly Taps Goldman Sachs for Sale
CI
05/26Aster Eye $300 million India Stake Sale
CI
05/26Investors in UAE hospital chain Aster eye $300 million India stake sale - sources
RE
05/25Healthcare Shares Slip Amid Economic Worries -- Healthcare Roundup
DJ
05/25Kkr & Co. Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financia..
AQ
05/25Global Atlantic announces $19.2 billion reinsurance agreement with MetLife
BU
05/25KKR to Acquire Portfolio of 1,200 Residential Units in Finland
MT
Analyst Recommendations on KKR & CO. INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 766 M - -
Net income 2023 1 917 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 186 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,2x
Yield 2023 1,28%
Capitalization 44 604 M 44 604 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,46x
EV / Sales 2024 5,60x
Nbr of Employees 4 150
Free-Float 86,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 51,68 $
Average target price 65,86 $
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph Yong Bum Bae Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Charles Nuttall Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert H. Lewin Treasurer & Head-Corporate Development
Henry R. Kravis Executive Co-Chairman
George Rosenberg Roberts Executive Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KKR & CO. INC.11.33%44 604
BLACKSTONE INC.15.51%60 511
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-8.58%16 658
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION24.49%15 504
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-6.71%12 326
AMUNDI6.60%12 255
