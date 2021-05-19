Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. KKR & Co. Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KKR   US48251W1045

KKR & CO. INC.

(KKR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

KKR to buy UK's John Laing for about $2.84 billion

05/19/2021 | 02:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Trading information for KKR & Co is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) -Private equity firm KKR said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy British infrastructure investor John Laing Group in a deal valued at about 2 billion pounds ($2.84 billion).

John Laing shareholders will be entitled to get 403 pence per share in cash, a premium of about 27% to the stock's closing price on May 5, the day before the company confirmed it was in takeover talks with KKR.

John Laing plans to unanimously recommend to shareholders to back the deal, whose terms are considered to be fair and reasonable, it said.

"KKR is a strong partner, providing long-term capital and global expertise to accelerate John Laing's strategy," said John Laing Chairman Will Samuel.

"This is particularly relevant in the current environment where there may be significant opportunities to invest in critical infrastructure which responds to public needs."

($1 = 0.7046 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
All news about KKR & CO. INC.
05/18KKR  : Closes Acquisition of Therapy Brands
PR
05/18A NEW ERA FOR SUPPLY CHAINS : Webinar Recap
PU
05/17INSIGHT ENTERPRISES  : ValueAct exits Morgan Stanley stake, trims other financia..
RE
05/17BOX  : Says KKR-led Investment Reflects 'Strong Vote of Confidence' After Starbo..
MT
05/17KKR  : NextEra Energy Upsizes KKR Convertible Equity Portfolio Financing
MT
05/17Today on Wall Street: Keeping an eye on Asia
05/17KKR  : Reaches Deal to Acquire Majority Stake in Consultancy Firm ERM
MT
05/17KKR  : Commits $95 Million Investment in India-Based Eyewear Retailer Lenskart
MT
05/17KKR  : to Acquire Majority Position in ERM
BU
05/16KKR  : Invests US$95 million in Lenskart
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 403 M - -
Net income 2021 3 048 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 462 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 1,06%
Capitalization 31 992 M 31 992 M -
EV / Sales 2021 17,3x
EV / Sales 2022 13,5x
Nbr of Employees 1 583
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart KKR & CO. INC.
Duration : Period :
KKR & Co. Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KKR & CO. INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 65,25 $
Last Close Price 54,99 $
Spread / Highest target 32,8%
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Henry R. Kravis Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
George Rosenberg Roberts Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Yong Bum Bae Co-President, Co-COO & Director
Scott Charles Nuttall Co-President, Co-COO & Director
Robert H. Lewin Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KKR & CO. INC.35.81%31 992
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.35.92%58 263
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC5.37%23 469
AMUNDI7.19%17 847
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.38.46%17 450
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.35.56%15 289