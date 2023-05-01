Advanced search
KKR to invest $250 million more in India's Serentica Renewables

05/01/2023 | 02:22am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Trading information for KKR & Co is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

BENGALURU (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co Inc will invest an additional $250 million in Serentica Renewables, the Indian decarbonisation platform said on Monday.

"This latest investment will support the company's effort to achieve 4000MW of installed renewable energy capacity that will aid clean energy delivery to large-scale industrial customers," Serentica Renewables said in a statement.

KKR, which jointly holds Serentica with billionaire Anil Agarwal's Twinstar Overseas Ltd, had in November committed to invest $400 million in the company.

Founded last year, Serentica focuses on industrial decarbonisation by making renewables the primary source of energy for the commercial and industrial sectors, that use more than 50% of the electricity generated in India.

India's renewables sector has been attracting increasing foreign investment, and was among its top five industries for overseas funds in the last fiscal year, with a 5% share of all inflows from April to September 2022, compared with 3.3% in the same period a year ago.

(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya and Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 547 M - -
Net income 2023 2 176 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 892 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,0x
Yield 2023 1,24%
Capitalization 45 699 M 45 699 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,42x
EV / Sales 2024 5,57x
Nbr of Employees 4 150
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart KKR & CO. INC.
Duration : Period :
KKR & Co. Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KKR & CO. INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 53,07 $
Average target price 66,28 $
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph Yong Bum Bae Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Charles Nuttall Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert H. Lewin Treasurer & Head-Corporate Development
Henry R. Kravis Executive Co-Chairman
George Rosenberg Roberts Executive Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KKR & CO. INC.14.33%45 699
BLACKSTONE INC.20.41%63 674
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-6.17%17 400
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION27.98%15 894
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.1.90%13 450
AMUNDI11.98%13 266
