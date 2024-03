MANILA, March 13 (Reuters) - Private equity firm KKR & Co will invest $400 million in telecoms tower operations in the Philippines, the U.S. Department of Commerce said on Wednesday.

KKR will develop and acquire roughly 2,000 telecoms towers to support digital connectivity across the Philippines, the department said in a statement following a two-day trade and investment mission led by U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)