Dec 11 (Reuters) -
* KKR NEARS DEAL TO BUY STAKE IN COTIVITI FROM VERITAS CAPITAL - WSJ
* THE DEAL WOULD VALUE THE HEALTHCARE IT COMPANY COTIVITI AT ABOUT $11 BILLION- WSJ Source: https://tinyurl.com/3kdp8bkh
