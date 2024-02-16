Renovations on the 18th floor of the Gold Building are now complete

Global Atlantic Financial Group (“Global Atlantic”), a leading insurance company meeting the retirement and life insurance needs of individuals and institutions, will hold a media briefing with special guests, including Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner-designate Daniel O’Keefe, and Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam, to unveil the finished renovations to the firm’s office space within the iconic Gold Building in downtown Hartford.

Who:

Ned Lamont, Governor of Connecticut

Daniel O’Keefe, Commissioner-designate of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development

Arunan Arulampalam, Mayor of Hartford

Allan Levine, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, Global Atlantic

Rob Arena, Co-President and Head of Individual Markets, Global Atlantic

Dan O’Shea, Chief Administrative Officer, Global Atlantic

Kelly Rutherford, Head of Individual Markets Operations, Global Atlantic

When:

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 / 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. ET

Where:

The Gold Building at One Financial Plaza, 18th Floor, Capitol Conference Room, Hartford CT

*Attendees/media can park in the garage at 55 Pearl Street, connected to the Gold Building. Bring your ticket to the event and Global Atlantic will validate your parking.

Please RSVP if you plan on attending.

What:

Global Atlantic will unveil its new and expanded office space in Hartford. The year-long expansion and renovation project in downtown Hartford’s Gold Building increased the company’s total footprint to almost 47,000 square feet, supporting its continued growth in this location. Global Atlantic’s Hartford location now holds the most employees out of the company’s nine offices across the country and in Bermuda.

About Global Atlantic

Global Atlantic Financial Group is a leading insurance company meeting the retirement and life insurance needs of individuals and institutions. With a strong financial foundation and risk and investment management expertise, the company delivers tailored solutions to create more secure financial futures. The company's performance has been driven by its culture and core values focused on integrity, teamwork, and the importance of building long-term client relationships. Global Atlantic is a wholly-owned subsidiary of KKR, a leading global investment firm. Through its relationship, the company leverages KKR's investment capabilities, scale and access to capital markets to enhance the value it offers clients. KKR's parent company is KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240216728723/en/