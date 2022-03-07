Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. KKR & Co. Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KKR   US48251W1045

KKR & CO. INC.

(KKR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Meet the Moment: Black History Month

03/07/2022 | 10:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
By KKR Inclusion Network Mar 07, 2022

February marked Black History Month in the U.S., a time for us to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of African Americans and those across the Black diaspora, raise awareness and educate ourselves on the black experience and re-commit to ensuring justice, equity, opportunity and inclusion for the Black community. At KKR, we recognize that our differences strengthen our ability to collaborate, innovate and perform.

This year, the Black Network, an employee resource group at KKR, organized a series of events centered on the theme of "Meet the Moment." The theme is a reminder that we all have the capacity to meet the moment as a firm, and as individuals, to drive ongoing change that reinforces a global culture of inclusion. The Black Network selected leaders, scholars and business leaders to feature in a series of events at the firm based on their unique perspectives in how we can work together towards achieving change. While the theme began with Black History Month in the U.S., it will continue for other history and heritage months and cultural celebrations at KKR throughout the year.

Below are a few highlights from the events inside the firm.
  • Dr. Michael L. Lomax, President and CEO of the United Negro College Fund, joined Amy Lesch, a Partner in KKR's Client and Partner Group, for a KKR Conversation. The discussion focused on the importance of higher education and the transformative role that it can play for equality and equity and, as a result, shape the future of the workplace.
  • Everette Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer for Artsy, joined Janice Cook Roberts, a Managing Director in KKR's Client and Partner Group, for a KKR Conversation to share the impact technology has made on bringing equity to the art world. The discussion was followed by a reception in our New York office showcasing Black Art. Employees had the opportunity to purchase art from a collection curated by Mr. Taylor with a portion of the proceeds going to The Shed at Hudson Yards in support of emerging Black artists.
  • Award-winning producer/reporter, Bonnie Boswell, joined Kerryann Benjamin, Chief Diversity Officer and Head of Talent Development at KKR, to discuss Ms. Boswell's documentary, The Powerbroker: Whitney Young's Fight for Civil Rights. Employees received access to the film ahead of the discussion, which shares the story of Ms. Boswell's uncle, Whitney Young, a celebrated and controversial leader of the civil rights era and head of the National Urban League. This KKR Conversation highlighted the need to address inequity and create a level playing field for all.

In addition to the above, employees received a 2:1 matching opportunity for select organizations whose mission and purpose is directly connected to supporting and empowering the Black community.

We are grateful to those who shared their voices with us as we reinforce our commitment towards a more equitable world and look forward to sharing more information about our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives at the firm in the future.

Disclaimer

KKR & Co. Inc. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 15:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KKR & CO. INC.
05:53aTelecom Italia bounces off record lows as KKR decision looms
RE
12:42aCK Hutchison's UK Power Business Attracts Suitors in Potential Multi-Billion Dollar Dea..
MT
03/04CK Infrastructure confirms interest over stake sale in UK Power Networks
RE
03/04FS KKR Capital Corp. to Present at 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutio..
PR
03/03SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Unable to Establish Direction Thursday After Crude Oil Eases..
MT
03/03SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Looking for Direction After Crude Oil Eases From Recent Surg..
MT
03/03Italy's TIM sets out alternative to KKR deal but shares plunge
RE
03/03NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Oil Prices Top -3-
DJ
03/03KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Prices $125 Million Common Stock Offering
MT
03/03Italy's TIM says its plan can benefit investors
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KKR & CO. INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 617 M - -
Net income 2022 3 913 M - -
Net cash 2022 12 303 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 1,12%
Capitalization 33 039 M 33 039 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,73x
EV / Sales 2023 4,40x
Nbr of Employees 3 238
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart KKR & CO. INC.
Duration : Period :
KKR & Co. Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KKR & CO. INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 55,89 $
Average target price 88,33 $
Spread / Average Target 58,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph Yong Bum Bae Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Charles Nuttall Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert H. Lewin Treasurer & Head-Corporate Development
Henry R. Kravis Executive Co-Chairman
George Rosenberg Roberts Executive Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KKR & CO. INC.-24.98%33 039
BLACKSTONE INC.-6.36%81 503
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-18.08%19 114
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-20.51%15 550
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-15.80%14 160
ESR CAYMAN LIMITED-13.09%13 300