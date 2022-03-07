Meet the Moment: Black History Month

February marked Black History Month in the U.S., a time for us to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of African Americans and those across the Black diaspora, raise awareness and educate ourselves on the black experience and re-commit to ensuring justice, equity, opportunity and inclusion for the Black community. At KKR, we recognize that our differences strengthen our ability to collaborate, innovate and perform.

This year, the Black Network, an employee resource group at KKR, organized a series of events centered on the theme of "Meet the Moment." The theme is a reminder that we all have the capacity to meet the moment as a firm, and as individuals, to drive ongoing change that reinforces a global culture of inclusion. The Black Network selected leaders, scholars and business leaders to feature in a series of events at the firm based on their unique perspectives in how we can work together towards achieving change. While the theme began with Black History Month in the U.S., it will continue for other history and heritage months and cultural celebrations at KKR throughout the year.

Dr. Michael L. Lomax, President and CEO of the United Negro College Fund, joined Amy Lesch, a Partner in KKR's Client and Partner Group, for a KKR Conversation. The discussion focused on the importance of higher education and the transformative role that it can play for equality and equity and, as a result, shape the future of the workplace.

Everette Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer for Artsy, joined Janice Cook Roberts, a Managing Director in KKR's Client and Partner Group, for a KKR Conversation to share the impact technology has made on bringing equity to the art world. The discussion was followed by a reception in our New York office showcasing Black Art. Employees had the opportunity to purchase art from a collection curated by Mr. Taylor with a portion of the proceeds going to The Shed at Hudson Yards in support of emerging Black artists.

Award-winning producer/reporter, Bonnie Boswell, joined Kerryann Benjamin, Chief Diversity Officer and Head of Talent Development at KKR, to discuss Ms. Boswell's documentary, The Powerbroker: Whitney Young's Fight for Civil Rights. Employees received access to the film ahead of the discussion, which shares the story of Ms. Boswell's uncle, Whitney Young, a celebrated and controversial leader of the civil rights era and head of the National Urban League. This KKR Conversation highlighted the need to address inequity and create a level playing field for all.

Below are a few highlights from the events inside the firm.

In addition to the above, employees received a 2:1 matching opportunity for select organizations whose mission and purpose is directly connected to supporting and empowering the Black community.

We are grateful to those who shared their voices with us as we reinforce our commitment towards a more equitable world and look forward to sharing more information about our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives at the firm in the future.