(Alliance News) - Telecom Italia Spa, as part of activities aimed at finalizing the NetCo divestment transaction referred to in the transaction agreement signed with Optics BidCo controlled by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P., announced Friday that it has received confirmation from the buyer that the transaction has been notified to the European Commission's Directorate General for Competition.

The company, therefore, confirms that the divestment transaction is proceeding on schedule.

TIM's stock closed Friday up 1.3 percent at EUR0.22 per share.

