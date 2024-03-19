Crypto Lender Genesis Says Its Liquidation Plan Abides by Bankruptcy Rules

Genesis Global and a majority of its creditors on Monday defended the bankrupt cryptocurrency lender's proposed chapter 11 liquidation plan against objectors including its corporate parent Digital Currency Group.

China Evergrande Fraudulently Boosted Sales, Regulator Says

The China Securities Regulatory Commission plans to impose a lifetime ban on the property company's founder, Hui Ka Yan.

Stephanie Cohen Is Latest Senior Goldman Executive to Depart

Cohen, one of the most senior women at Goldman, has been tapped for the new role of chief strategy officer at tech company Cloudflare.

Hedge Funds Sue SEC Over Treasury Dealer Rule

The suit was filed in a district court that falls in the jurisdiction of an appeals court that has been skeptical of executive agencies' authorities.

Odds of a June rate cut by Fed slip below 50%, according to this gauge

In the run-up to Wednesday's policy update by the Federal Reserve, traders in overnight index swaps gravitated toward a less-than-50% likelihood that policy makers will deliver their first interest-rate cut in June.

James D. Robinson III, Who Tried to Diversify American Express Far Beyond Cards, Dies at 88

Courtly executive ran afoul of investors and directors when his financial supermarket floundered.

The End of Japan's Negative Rates Will Be a Slow-Moving Tsunami

The long-term effects of positive rates could be profound-on everything from mortgage rates to U.S. government finances.

They're Reddit Die-Hards. Do They Want to Be Shareholders, Too?

The social-media platform is offering IPO shares to users in an unusual pitch to individual investors.

Hannon's Take: ECB Targets June Cut. Will The Fed Be There?

Surprisingly hot inflation readings suggests the U.S. Federal Reserve may be a laggard.

BofA Securities, UBS in Lead to Secure Mandate for KKR's Philippines Hospital Stake Sale

KKR is expected to start a formal sale process soon for Metro Pacific Healthcare, the largest private hospital group in the Philippines.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-19-24 0015ET