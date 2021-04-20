Log in
Optiv Security : Recognized as a Top 10 Global Security Consulting Services Provider in Latest Gartner Market Share Report

04/20/2021
Optiv Security, a security solutions integrator delivering end-to-end cybersecurity solutions, has been recognized by Gartner, the world’s leading information technology research and advisory company, as a top 10 provider of global security consulting services based on revenue in Gartner's Market Share: Security Consulting Services, Worldwide, 20201, published in April 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420005881/en/

Optiv is the sole pure-play security company in the top 10 for the fifth consecutive year. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Optiv is the sole pure-play security company in the top 10 for the fifth consecutive year. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Optiv is the sole pure-play security company in the top 10 for the fifth consecutive year.

“The growth we achieved is second to the peace of mind we delivered for clients in an unprecedented year,” said Kevin Lynch, chief executive officer, Optiv. “Our clients needed a trusted partner to advise, deploy, and operate integrated cybersecurity solutions. I’m incredibly proud of our team for delivering measurable outcomes across our entire client landscape, whether it was in rapid digital transformation, securing remote network access with substantial identity and access management implementations, or alleviating concerns, technical and strategic, around massive transitions to the cloud.”

Optiv’s security consulting revenue growth in 2020 outpaced the industry at-large by more than 40 percent year-over-year.

“We continue to differentiate ourselves in the market. Our technical security expertise is relied on heavily, and we welcome the opportunities to not only ensure our clients are resilient and secure but also to assist them in innovating on existing processes to simplify and operationalize their cybersecurity programs,” said David Martin, chief services officer, Optiv. “Our outcome-based strategy, coupled with exciting hires and creative service and solution offerings, links security to overarching business goals, which, in an ever-evolving threat landscape and overwhelmingly digital world, is paramount to long-term success.”

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

For more information about Optiv’s security consulting services, visit optiv.com.

Optiv Security: Secure your security.TM

Optiv is a security solutions integrator – “one-stop” trusted partner with a singular focus on cybersecurity. Our end-to-end cybersecurity capabilities span risk management and transformation, cyber digital transformation, threat management, cyber operations, identity and data management, and integration and innovation, helping organizations realize stronger, simpler and more cost-efficient cybersecurity programs that support business requirements and outcomes. At Optiv, we are modernizing cybersecurity to enable clients to innovate their consumption models, integrate infrastructure and technology to maximize value, achieve measurable outcomes, and realize complete solutions and business alignment. For more information about Optiv, please visit us at www.optiv.com.

_________________
1 Gartner, “Market Share: Security Consulting Services, Worldwide, 2020”, Elizabeth Kim, 6 April 2021


© Business Wire 2021
