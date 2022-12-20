Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. KKR & Co. Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KKR   US48251W1045

KKR & CO. INC.

(KKR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-19 pm EST
46.00 USD   -1.25%
02:20aKKR to Acquire Bushu Pharmaceuticals
BU
02:10aPrivate equity giant KKR to buy Japan's Bushu Pharmaceuticals
RE
12/19Kkr : Keep It Simple
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Private equity giant KKR to buy Japan's Bushu Pharmaceuticals

12/20/2022 | 02:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Trading information for KKR & Co is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) -Private equity giant KKR & Co Inc said on Tuesday it will buy Japanese drug developer Bushu Pharmaceuticals from Hong Kong-based private equity firm BPEA EQT, but did not disclose financial details of the deal.

A Bloomberg report from August stated a transaction may value Bushu Pharma at upwards of 100 billion yen ($749 million), citing people familiar with the matter.

None of the parties involved in the transaction immediately responded to a Reuters request for confirmation on deal value.

KKR said in a press statement it aims to expand Bushu Pharma into new as well as growth segments such as injectables, invest in further capacity expansion and quality control, and seek further growth opportunities.

The investment firm said it sees significant demand for strategic and reliable solutions to address challenges facing the healthcare industry, and aims to push the Japanese firm to further scale its business.

Bushu Pharma, established in 1998, is one of the leading manufacturers of pharmaceutical and medical devices in Japan, according to its website.

($1 = 133.6000 yen)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)


© Reuters 2022
All news about KKR & CO. INC.
02:20aKKR to Acquire Bushu Pharmaceuticals
BU
02:10aPrivate equity giant KKR to buy Japan's Bushu Pharmaceuticals
RE
12/19Kkr : Keep It Simple
PU
12/19KKR Releases 2023 Global Macro Outlook
BU
12/19Gains in Auto, FMCG and Metal Stocks Help Indian Equities to Bounce Back
MT
12/18KKR Completes $300 Million Investment in UPL's Seeds Business
MT
12/16Deutsche Bank Adjusts KKR's Price Target to $66 From $65, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
12/16ContourGlobal to Delist in London on Dec. 21
MT
12/16KREST Purchases Multifamily Portfolio in Japan
BU
12/14US Fund Manager GIP Considers Joint Bid for Telecom Italia Network Stake
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KKR & CO. INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 855 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 309 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 423 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -30,3x
Yield 2022 1,35%
Capitalization 39 611 M 39 611 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,72x
EV / Sales 2023 5,91x
Nbr of Employees 3 238
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart KKR & CO. INC.
Duration : Period :
KKR & Co. Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KKR & CO. INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 46,00 $
Average target price 63,42 $
Spread / Average Target 37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph Yong Bum Bae Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Charles Nuttall Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert H. Lewin Treasurer & Head-Corporate Development
Henry R. Kravis Executive Co-Chairman
George Rosenberg Roberts Executive Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KKR & CO. INC.-38.26%39 611
BLACKSTONE INC.-41.73%51 567
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-13.70%35 670
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-16.94%17 837
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-23.02%12 879
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION-18.09%11 777