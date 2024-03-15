(Top hedge funds and private equity firms are discussing ways to blunt any fallout from the SEC's crackdown on the financial industry's use of disappearing messages. Some of the firms have held talks on a legal approach. "Citadel, KKR, Blackstone Discussing Ways to Limit Communications Probe by SEC, Says Bloomberg" at 12:59 p.m. ET on March 14 incorrectly said the SEC was focusing on the named companies and that all the firms were in discussions. The correct version follows.)

--Top hedge funds and private equity firms--including Citadel, KKR and Blackstone--are discussing ways to blunt any fallout from the Securities and Exchange Commission crack down on the financial industry's use of disappearing messaging apps, Bloomberg reports.

--Some of the firms have held talks on a legal approach and what potential settlements could look like as the regulator steps up efforts to police Wall Street's electronic communications, according to the report, which cites people familiar with the discussions.

--The goal is to minimize any fines and ensure if they reach a settlement, no firm is singled out for a harsher penalty, says Bloomberg.

--While Citadel has talked with the group, it is still prepared to fight the regulator in court if necessary, according to the report, arguing that the rules requiring brokerages to keep records don't apply to hedge funds and private equity.

Full story at https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-03-14/citadel-kkr-blackstone-mobilize-to-temper-sec-s-whatsapp-probe?srnd=homepage-americas

Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-24 1208ET