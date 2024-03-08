SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Stonepeak, a New York-headquartered alternative investment firm, on Friday said it has raised $3.3 billion for its Stonepeak Asia Infrastructure Fund, its first fund dedicated to Asia.

The firm said it exceeded its $3 billion target after receiving "robust demand from new investors and existing investors in other Stonepeak funds."

Stonepeak focuses on infrastructure and real estate and has $61.1 billion worth of assets under management as of September.

"The strong demand for this fund underscores Asia's compelling long-term economic and demographic tailwinds," Hajir Naghdy, Stonepeak senior managing director and head of Asia and the Middle East, said in a statement.

Stonepeak said the new fund targets a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets mainly in communications, energy, transport and logistics across the Asia-Pacific region.

The fund has made six investments spanning each of its target sectors so far, Stonepeak said.

The new fund adds to a flurry of activity in Asia-Pacific infrastructure and energy in recent years.

In February, KKR & Co said it raised $6.4 billion for a fund focused on Asia-Pacific infrastructure and energy-related assets in what it said was the largest pan-regional infrastructure fund raised for the region.

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Christopher Cushing)