(Alliance News) - TIM's board of directors on Thursday received an update on the status of the Sparkle divestment deal. The board voted unanimously to extend to the end of January 2024 the deadline granted to Optics Bidco, a subsidiary of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. - or KKR - to complete due diligence activities and formulate a final offer.

During the meeting, the board also held a preliminary discussion on whether the board should present a list of candidates for the new board of directors.

In this regard, Chairman Rossi indicated that he did not intend to submit his own candidacy, believing that his experience of more than four years at TIM should naturally draw to a close with the expiration of his term.

TIM closed Thursday's session in the green by 5.4 percent at EUR0.26 per share

