(Alliance News) - Telecom Italia Spa announced Wednesday that its board has granted KKR LP an extension to submit its binding bid for the network until Oct. 15.

KKR will submit a bid together with the Ministry of Economy, as previously announced.

TIM's stock closed Wednesday down 1.4 percent at EUR0.30 per share.

