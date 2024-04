Shares of power producers ticked up as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for interest rates.

Investment firm KKR is honing its climate strategy to focus on clean-energy businesses that have expanded beyond the reach of growth-stage backers, but still aren't mature enough to attract traditional infrastructure investors.

