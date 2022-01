Kkr Credit Income Fund : Update - Notification of buy-back - KKC

For personal use only

Name of entity

KKR CREDIT INCOME FUND

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

14/1/2022

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

KKC : ORDINARY UNITS FULLY PAID

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day

8,054,339

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day

131,620

