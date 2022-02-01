Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Kkr Credit Income Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KKC   AU0000060014

KKR CREDIT INCOME FUND

(KKC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kkr Credit Income Fund : Update - Notification of buy-back - KKC

02/01/2022 | 05:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of buy-back

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Name of entity

KKR CREDIT INCOME FUND

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

2/2/2022

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

KKC : ORDINARY UNITS FULLY PAID

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day

9,501,830

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day

133,302

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of buy-back

1 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

KKR CREDIT INCOME FUND

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.

1.2

Registration number type

Registration number

ARSN

634082107

1.3

ASX issuer code

KKC

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4b Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back

15/9/2021

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update

31/1/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement

2/2/2022

1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

KKC : ORDINARY UNITS FULLY PAID

Notification of buy-back

2 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

2.1 The type of buy-back is: On market buy-back

For personal use only

Notification of buy-back

3 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 3 - Buy-back details

only

Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of

+securities to be bought back

359,975,286

use

3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum

number of +securities

No

3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum

number of securities

No

personal

3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf

Broker name:

Morgans Financial Limited

3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?

Yes

3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?

No

3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration

be paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

For

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?

No

Notification of buy-back

4 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 3C - Key dates

only

On-marketbuy-back

3C.2

Proposed buy-back start date

29/9/2021

3C.3

Proposed buy-back end date

use

28/9/2022

personalFor

P rt 3D - Other Information

3D.1

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back

Notification of buy-back

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

KKR Credit Income Fund published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 22:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KKR CREDIT INCOME FUND
05:49pKKR CREDIT INCOME FUND : Update - Notification of buy-back - KKC
PU
01/30Kkr Credit Income Fund Announces Estimated Distribution for the Month Ending January 31..
CI
01/30KKR CREDIT INCOME FUND : Update - Notification of buy-back - KKC
PU
01/27KKR CREDIT INCOME FUND : Update - Notification of buy-back - KKC
PU
01/23KKR CREDIT INCOME FUND : Update - Notification of buy-back - KKC
PU
01/18KKR CREDIT INCOME FUND : Update - Notification of buy-back - KKC
PU
01/16KKR CREDIT INCOME FUND : Update - Notification of buy-back - KKC
PU
01/12KKR CREDIT INCOME FUND : Update - Notification of buy-back - KKC
PU
01/10KKR CREDIT INCOME FUND : Update - Notification of buy-back - KKC
PU
01/05KKR CREDIT INCOME FUND : Update - Notification of buy-back - KKC
PU
More news
Chart KKR CREDIT INCOME FUND
Duration : Period :
Kkr Credit Income Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KKR CREDIT INCOME FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KKR CREDIT INCOME FUND-0.44%581
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION4.29%10 404
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.4.63%6 244
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-3.91%4 527
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION-0.12%3 275
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.1.55%2 666