KKR Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Distributions of $0.1215 Per Share New York, NY, (December 26, 2023) -KKR Income Opportunities Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: KIO) today announced its monthly distributions of $0.1215 per common share, payable on the dates below. Based on the Fund's current share price of $12.50 per share (as of market close on December 22, 2023), the distributions represent an annualized distribution rate of 11.66%, (calculated by annualizing the distribution amount and dividing it by the current price). The monthly distribution schedule is as follows for the months of January, February, March, and April: Ex-Date: January 11, 2024 Record Date: January 12, 2024 Payable Date: January 31, 2024 Ex-Date: February 15, 2024 Record Date: February 16, 2024 Payable Date: February 29, 2024 Ex-Date: March 14, 2024 Record Date: March 15, 2024 Payable Date: March 29, 2024 Information regarding the distribution rate is included for informational purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of future results, the achievement of which cannot be assured. The distribution rate should not be considered the yield or total return on an investment in the Fund. In compliance with Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, a notice will be provided to shareholders for any distribution that does not consist solely of net investment income. A portion of each distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net investment income, including but not limited to short-term capital gains, long-term capital gains or return of capital. The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The final determination of the source of all distributions in 2023 will be made after year-end. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes. The Fund is a diversified, closed-end fund. Investors should consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing.

The investment return, price, yields, market value and net asset value ("NAV") of a fund's shares will fluctuate with market conditions. Closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount to their NAV, which may increase an investor's risk of loss. There is no assurance that the Fund will meet its investment objective. The Fund's distribution rate may be affected by numerous factors, including changes in realized and projected market returns, Fund performance, and other factors. There can be no assurance that a change in market conditions or other factors will not result in a change in a Fund distribution rate at a future time. An investment in the Fund is not appropriate for all investors and is not intended to be a complete investment program. The Fund is designed as a long-term investment and not as a trading vehicle. Investors should carefully review and consider the Fund's investment objective, risk, charges and expenses before investing. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate, and it is possible to lose money by investing in the Fund. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Forward Looking Statements This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." The forward-looking statements are based on the Fund's and KKR's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of its future performance, taking into account all information currently available to it. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to the Fund or KKR or are within their control. The Fund and KKR do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date on which such statements were made except as required by law. This document is not an offer to sell securities and is not soliciting an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. Investors should consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. An investment in the Fund should not constitute a complete investment program. KKR Income Opportunities Fund KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company managed by KKR Credit Advisors (US) LLC ("KKR Credit"), an indirect subsidiary of KKR & Co. Inc. ("KKR"). The Fund's primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments. It expects to employ a dynamic strategy of investing in a targeted portfolio of loans and fixed-income instruments of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers and implementing hedging strategies in order to achieve attractive risk- adjusted returns. Please visit www.kkrfunds.com/kio for additional information. About KKR Credit Launched by KKR in 2004, KKR Credit invests on behalf of its managed funds, clients and accounts across the corporate credit spectrum, including secured credit, bank loans and high yield securities and alternative assets such as mezzanine financing, strategic investments and structured finance. With over 450 employees, including approximately 170 investment