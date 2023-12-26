Market Closed -
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Distributions of January, February and March of 2024, Payable on January 31, 2024, February 29, 2024 and March 29, 2024 Respectively
December 26, 2023 at 05:04 pm EST
KKR Income Opportunities Fund announced its monthly distributions of $0.1215 per common share for January, February, and March of 2024, Payable on January 31, 2024, February 29, 2024 and March 29, 2024 respectively. Ex-Date is January 11, 2024, February 15, 2024, March 14, 2024 respectively. Record date is January 12, 2024, February 16, 2024, March 15, 2024 respectively.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund (Fund) is a closed-end, diversified, management investment company. The Fund's primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The fund is primarily engaged in investing targeted portfolio of loans and fixed-income instruments (including derivatives) of United States and non-United States issuers and implementing hedging strategies in order to seek to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns. Under normal market conditions. The Fund invests at 80% of its Managed Assets in loans and fixed-income instruments or other instruments, including derivative instruments. The Fund's investment advisor is KKR Credit Advisors (US) LLC.
