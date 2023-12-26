KKR Income Opportunities Fund announced its monthly distributions of $0.1215 per common share for January, February, and March of 2024, Payable on January 31, 2024, February 29, 2024 and March 29, 2024 respectively. Ex-Date is January 11, 2024, February 15, 2024, March 14, 2024 respectively. Record date is January 12, 2024, February 16, 2024, March 15, 2024 respectively.