KKR Income Opportunities Fund (Fund) is a closed-end, diversified, management investment company. The Fund's primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The fund is primarily engaged in investing targeted portfolio of loans and fixed-income instruments (including derivatives) of United States and non-United States issuers and implementing hedging strategies in order to seek to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns. Under normal market conditions. The Fund invests at 80% of its Managed Assets in loans and fixed-income instruments or other instruments, including derivative instruments. The Fund's investment advisor is KKR Credit Advisors (US) LLC.

Sector Closed End Funds