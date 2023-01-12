KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Terms of Rights Offering and Declares Monthly Distributions New York, NY, (January 12, 2023) -The Board of Trustees (the "Board") of KKR Income Opportunities Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: KIO) has approved the terms of the issuance of transferable rights to its shareholders of record as specified below. The Fund today also announced an increase in its monthly distributions per common share beginning with the distribution payable on March 31, 2023, after completion of the Rights Offering, as described below. Terms of Rights Offering The Board has approved the terms of the issuance of transferable rights ("Rights") by the Fund to its shareholders of record as of the Record Date (as defined below) entitling the holders of these Rights to subscribe (the "Offer") for common shares of beneficial interest (the "Common Shares"). The Board, based on the recommendations and presentations of KKR Credit Advisors (US) LLC, the Fund's investment adviser ("KKR Credit" or the "Adviser") and others, has determined that it is in the best interests of the Fund and the holders of its Common Shares (the "Common Shareholders") to seek to increase the assets of the Fund available for investment and therefore to conduct the Offer. In making this determination, the Board considered a number of factors, including potential benefits and costs (including potential dilution). In particular, the Board considered the Adviser's belief that the Offer would enable the Fund to more fully take advantage of existing and future investment opportunities that may be or may become available, consistent with the Fund's primary investment objective to seek a high level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Offer also seeks to provide an opportunity to existing Common Shareholders to purchase Common Shares at a discount to market price. The record date for the Offer is currently expected to be January 23, 2023 (the "Record Date"). The Fund will distribute to Common Shareholders of record on the Record Date ("Record Date Common Shareholders") one Right for each Common Share held on the Record Date. Record Date Common Shareholders will be entitled to purchase one new Common Share for every three Rights held (1 for 3); however, any Record Date Common Shareholder who owns fewer than three Common Shares as of the close of business on the Record Date will be entitled to subscribe for one Common Share of the Fund. Fractional Common Shares will not be issued.

The proposed subscription period is currently anticipated to expire on February 16, 2023, unless extended by the Fund (the "Expiration Date"). The Rights are transferable and are expected to be admitted for trading on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") under the symbol "KIO RT" during the course of the Offer. The subscription period will commence on the Record Date and expire on the Expiration Date. Rights may be exercised at any time during the subscription period. The Fund has declared a monthly distribution to Common Shareholders payable on January 31, 2023 with a record date of January 13, 2023, which will not be payable with respect to Common Shares issued pursuant to the Offer. The Fund has also declared a monthly distribution to Common Shareholders payable on February 28, 2023 with a record date of February 3, 2023, which will not be payable with respect to Common Shares that are issued pursuant to the Offer after February 3, 2023, the record date for such distribution. The subscription price per Common Share (the "Subscription Price") will be determined on the Expiration Date, and will be equal to 92.5% of the average of the last reported sales price of a Common Share of the Fund on the NYSE on the Expiration Date and each of the four (4) immediately preceding trading days (the "Formula Price"). If, however, the Formula Price is less than 82% of the Fund's net asset value ("NAV") per Common Share at the close of trading on the NYSE on the Expiration Date, the Subscription Price will be 82% of the Fund's NAV per Common Share at the close of trading on the NYSE on that day. The estimated Subscription Price has not yet been determined by the Fund. Record Date Common Shareholders who exercise all of their primary subscription Rights (other than those Rights that cannot be exercised because they represent the right to acquire less than one Common Share) will be eligible for an over-subscription privilege entitling Record Date Common Shareholders to subscribe, subject to certain limitations and allotment, for any additional Common Shares not purchased pursuant to the primary subscription. The Offer will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, which, along with exercise instructions, is expected to be mailed to shareholders on or about January 23, 2023. The Offer, including the terms described herein, is subject to effectiveness of the Fund's registration statement on file with the SEC. The definitive terms of the Offer, including the estimated Subscription Price, will be contained in the Fund's prospectus supplement for the Offer. To exercise their Rights, Record Date Common Shareholders who hold their Common Shares through a broker, custodian, trust company, or other intermediary should contact such entity to forward their instructions to either exercise or sell their Rights on their behalf. Record Date Common Shareholders who do not hold Common Shares through a broker, custodian, trust company, or other intermediary should forward their instructions to either exercise or sell their Rights by completing the subscription certificate and delivering it to the subscription agent for the

Offer, together with their payment, at one of the locations indicated on the subscription certificate or in the prospectus supplement. Declaration of Monthly Distributions The Fund also today announced its upcoming monthly distributions, payable on the dates and in the amounts below. Based on the Fund's current share price of $11.64 per share (as of market close on January 11, 2023), the distributions represent an annualized distribution rate of 12.53% (calculated by annualizing the distribution amount and dividing it by the current share price). The increase in the Fund's monthly distribution rate from $0.1050 per share to $0.1215 per share represents a 15.71% increase in the Fund's monthly distribution. The monthly distribution schedule is as follows for the months of February, March, and April: Ex-Date: February 2, 2023 Record Date: February 3, 2023 Payable Date: February 28, 2023 Amount: $0.1050 per share Ex-Date: March 9, 2023 Record Date: March 10, 2023 Payable Date: March 31, 2023 Amount: $0.1215 per share Ex-Date: April 13, 2023 Record Date: April 14, 2023 Payable Date: April 28, 2023 Amount: $0.1215 per share Information regarding the distribution rate is included for informational purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of future results, the achievement of which cannot be assured. The distribution rate should not be considered the yield or total return on an investment in the Fund. In compliance with Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, a notice will be provided to shareholders for any distribution that does not consist solely of net investment income. A portion of each distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net investment income, including but not limited to short-term capital gains, long-term capital gains or return of capital. The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The final determination of the source of all distributions in 2023 will be made after year-end. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The Fund is a diversified, closed-end fund. Investors should consider the Fund's investment objectives and policies, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The investment return, price, yields, market value and NAV of a fund's shares will fluctuate with market conditions. Closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount to their NAV, which may increase an investor's risk of loss. There is no assurance that the Fund will meet its investment objectives. The Fund's distribution rate may be affected by numerous factors, including changes in realized and projected market returns, Fund performance, and other factors. There can be no assurance that a change in market conditions or other factors will not result in a change in a Fund distribution rate at a future time. An investment in the Fund is not appropriate for all investors and is not intended to be a complete investment program. The Fund is designed as a long-term investment and not as a trading vehicle. Investors should carefully review the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, when available, and consider the Fund's investment objectives and policies, risks, charges and expenses before investing. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate, and it is possible to lose money by investing in the Fund. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Forward Looking Statements This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." The forward-looking statements are based on the Fund's and KKR's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of its future performance, taking into account all information currently available to it. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to the Fund or KKR or are within their control. The Fund and KKR do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date on which such statements were made except as required by law. This document is not an offer to sell securities and is not soliciting an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. Investors should read the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, when available, and consider the Fund's investment objectives and policies, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. An investment in the Fund should not constitute a complete investment program. KKR Income Opportunities Fund KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company managed by KKR Credit, an indirect subsidiary of KKR & Co. Inc. ("KKR"). The Fund's primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments. It expects to employ a dynamic strategy of investing in a targeted portfolio of loans and fixed-income