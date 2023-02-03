Advanced search
KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC.

(KREF)
02-03-2023
16.39 USD   -0.24%
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Declares Preferred Stock Dividend

02/03/2023
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (the “Company” or “KREF”) (NYSE: KREF) announced that the Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.40625 per each issued and outstanding share of the Company’s 6.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, which represents an annual dividend of $1.625 per share. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2023 to KREF’s preferred stockholders of record as of February 28, 2023.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.

KREF is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate properties. KREF is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc. For additional information about KREF, please visit its website at www.kkrreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. The forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of its future performance, taking into account all information currently available to it. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to the Company or are within its control. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law. Information about factors affecting the Company and the forward-looking statements is available in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 183 M - -
Net income 2022 34,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 811 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 37,4x
Yield 2022 10,5%
Capitalization 1 132 M 1 132 M -
EV / Sales 2022 37,9x
EV / Sales 2023 32,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,1%
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers and Directors
Matthew Salem Chief Executive Officer & Director
W. Patrick Mattson President & Chief Operating Officer
Kendra Decious Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Ralph F. Rosenberg Chairman
Terrance R. Ahern Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC.17.69%1 132
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.13.85%11 285
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.17.29%6 976
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.16.75%6 625
RITHM CAPITAL CORP.17.26%4 538
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.16.39%4 178