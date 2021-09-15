Log in
    KREF   US48251K1007

KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC.

(KREF)
  Report
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. : Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 Per Share of Common Stock

09/15/2021
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (the “Company” or “KREF”) (NYSE: KREF) announced that the Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.43 per share of common stock and special voting preferred stock with respect to the third quarter of 2021. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2021 to KREF’s common stockholders and its special voting preferred stockholders of record as of September 30, 2021.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate properties. KREF is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc. For additional information about KREF, please visit its website at www.kkrreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. The forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of its future performance, taking into account all information currently available to it. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to the Company or are within its control. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law. Information about factors affecting the Company and the forward-looking statements is available in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 152 M - -
Net income 2021 109 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 840 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 8,10%
Capitalization 1 181 M 1 181 M -
EV / Sales 2021 33,1x
EV / Sales 2022 38,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,3%
Managers and Directors
Matt Salem Chief Executive Officer
W. Patrick Mattson President & Chief Operating Officer
Mostafa Nagaty Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Ralph F. Rosenberg Chairman
Terrance R. Ahern Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC.18.47%1 181
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.2.25%12 479
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.2.12%8 362
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.27.93%7 118
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.9.56%5 081
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.13.08%4 932