KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 Per Share of Common Stock

06/15/2023
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (the “Company” or “KREF”) (NYSE: KREF) announced that the Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.43 per share of common stock with respect to the second quarter of 2023. The dividend is payable on July 14, 2023 to KREF’s common stockholders of record as of June 30, 2023.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.

KREF is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate properties. KREF is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc. For additional information about KREF, please visit its website at www.kkrreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. The forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of its future performance, taking into account all information currently available to it. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to the Company or are within its control. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law. Information about factors affecting the Company and the forward-looking statements is available in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 191 M - -
Net income 2023 56,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 486 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,7x
Yield 2023 14,3%
Capitalization 829 M 829 M -
EV / Sales 2023 38,4x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,45x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,6%
Technical analysis trends KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 12,00 $
Average target price 12,64 $
Spread / Average Target 5,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Salem Chief Executive Officer & Director
W. Patrick Mattson President & Chief Operating Officer
Kendra Decious Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Ralph F. Rosenberg Chairman
Terrance R. Ahern Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC.-14.04%829
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-1.66%10 199
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-2.03%6 029
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.5.07%6 011
RITHM CAPITAL CORP.12.00%4 420
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-5.53%3 402
