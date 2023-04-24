Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KREF   US48251K1007

KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC.

(KREF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-24 pm EDT
11.12 USD   -2.20%
04:32pKKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
BU
04:02pKkr Real Estate Finance Trust : First Quarter 2023 Results
PU
08:39aJPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $12 From $15.50, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

04/24/2023 | 04:32pm EDT
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (“KREF”) (NYSE: KREF) today reported its first quarter 2023 results, which have been posted to the Investor Relations section of KREF’s website at http://www.kkrreit.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005924/en/

A conference call to discuss KREF’s financial results will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (844) 784-1730 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 380-7410 (non-U.S. callers); a pass code is not required. Additionally, the conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and may be accessed at http://www.kkrreit.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations.

A replay of the live broadcast will be available on KREF’s website or by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 317-0088 (non-U.S. callers), pass code 4337419, beginning approximately two hours after the broadcast.

A slide presentation containing supplemental information has also been posted to the Investor Relations section of KREF’s website at http://www.kkrreit.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.

KREF is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate properties. KREF is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc. For additional information about KREF, please visit its website at www.kkrreit.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 188 M - -
Net income 2023 87,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 5 697 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,78x
Yield 2023 14,4%
Capitalization 786 M 786 M -
EV / Sales 2023 34,4x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,11x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,6%
Chart KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC.
Duration : Period :
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 11,37 $
Average target price 14,79 $
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Salem Chief Executive Officer & Director
W. Patrick Mattson President & Chief Operating Officer
Kendra Decious Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Ralph F. Rosenberg Chairman
Terrance R. Ahern Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC.-18.55%786
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-8.21%9 557
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-2.90%5 780
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-4.31%5 449
RITHM CAPITAL CORP.-1.59%3 888
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-15.02%3 066
