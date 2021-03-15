Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.    KREF

KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC.

(KREF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. : Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 Per Share of Common Stock

03/15/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (the “Company” or “KREF”) (NYSE: KREF) announced that the Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.43 per share of common stock and special voting preferred stock with respect to the first quarter of 2021. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2021 to KREF’s common stockholders and its special voting preferred stockholders of record as of March 31, 2021.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate properties. KREF is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc. For additional information about KREF, please visit its website at www.kkrreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. The forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of its future performance, taking into account all information currently available to it. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to the Company or are within its control. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law. Information about factors affecting the Company and the forward-looking statements is available in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC.
04:31pKKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC.  : Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 Per S..
BU
03/10KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST  : Annual Report
PU
02/25KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC.  : to Present at the Citi 2021 Virtual Global..
BU
02/19KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST  : Raymond James Adjusts KKR Real Estate Finance T..
MT
02/16KKR REAL ESTATE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/16KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCI..
AQ
02/16KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condit..
AQ
02/16KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST  : Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
PU
02/16KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST  : Supplemental Information
PU
02/16KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC.  : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 138 M - -
Net income 2021 101 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 805 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 8,98%
Capitalization 1 065 M 1 065 M -
EV / Sales 2021 35,3x
EV / Sales 2022 36,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,5%
Chart KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC.
Duration : Period :
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 19,79 $
Last Close Price 19,15 $
Spread / Highest target 9,66%
Spread / Average Target 3,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matt Salem Chief Executive Officer
W. Patrick Mattson President & Chief Operating Officer
Mostafa Nagaty Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Ralph F. Rosenberg Chairman
Terrance R. Ahern Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC.6.86%1 065
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.3.43%12 223
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.5.58%8 748
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.26.37%6 962
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.16.64%4 721
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.9.96%4 534
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ