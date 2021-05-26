Log in
KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. : to Present at the Nareit REITweek Virtual Investor Conference

05/26/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (“KREF”) (NYSE: KREF) announced today that Matt Salem, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Nareit REITweek Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 11:45 AM ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Center section of KREF’s website at http://www.kkrreit.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.

KREF is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate properties. KREF is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc. For additional information about KREF, please visit its website at www.kkrreit.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 150 M - -
Net income 2021 105 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 196 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 8,27%
Capitalization 1 157 M 1 157 M -
EV / Sales 2021 35,8x
EV / Sales 2022 37,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,6%
Chart KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC.
Duration : Period :
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 21,43 $
Last Close Price 20,80 $
Spread / Highest target 5,77%
Spread / Average Target 3,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matt Salem Chief Executive Officer
W. Patrick Mattson President & Chief Operating Officer
Mostafa Nagaty Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Ralph F. Rosenberg Chairman
Terrance R. Ahern Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC.16.07%1 157
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.9.23%12 908
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.18.78%9 727
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.28.24%7 103
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.3.02%4 778
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.14.13%4 620