Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.    KREF

KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC.

(KREF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. : to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (“KREF”) (NYSE: KREF) announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the third quarter 2020 on Monday, October 26, 2020, after the closing of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

A conference call to discuss KREF’s financial results will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (844) 784-1730 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 380-7410 (non-U.S. callers); a pass code is not required. Additionally, the conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and may be accessed through the Investor Relations section of KREF’s website at http://www.kkrreit.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations. A slide presentation containing supplemental information may also be accessed through this website in advance of the call.

A replay of the live broadcast will be available on KREF’s website or by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 317-0088 (non-U.S. callers), pass code 10148123, beginning approximately two hours after the broadcast.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.

KREF is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate properties. KREF is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc. For additional information about KREF, please visit its website at www.kkrreit.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC.
04:31pKKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC. : to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results
BU
09/15KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC. : Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 Per Sh..
BU
09/10KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC. : to Present at the Barclays 2020 Global Fina..
BU
08/03KKR REAL ESTATE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/03KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIA..
AQ
08/03KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditi..
AQ
08/03KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST : Second Quarter 2020 Results
PU
08/03KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST : Supplemental Information for the Quarter Ended J..
PU
08/03KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC. : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
BU
07/20KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC. : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 136 M - -
Net income 2020 41,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 990 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,2x
Yield 2020 9,95%
Capitalization 1 026 M 1 026 M -
EV / Sales 2020 36,9x
EV / Sales 2021 38,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC.
Duration : Period :
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 19,00 $
Last Close Price 17,28 $
Spread / Highest target 15,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,95%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matt Salem Chief Executive Officer
W. Patrick Mattson President & Chief Operating Officer
Ralph F. Rosenberg Chairman
Mostafa Nagaty Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Todd Andrew Fisher Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC.-15.38%1 026
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-23.25%10 143
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-20.42%7 816
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-37.13%4 446
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.-48.54%3 447
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-37.24%3 415
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group