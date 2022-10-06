Advanced search
    KREF   US48251K1007

KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC.

(KREF)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-06 pm EDT
16.98 USD   -1.74%
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results
BU
09/21Transcript : KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Presents at Deutsche Bank's 30th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference, Sep-21-2022 08:40 AM
CI
09/13KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Maintains Dividend at $0.43 a Share; Payable Oct. 14 to Shareholders as of Sept. 30
MT
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results

10/06/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (“KREF”) (NYSE: KREF) announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the third quarter 2022 on Monday, October 24, 2022, after the closing of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

A conference call to discuss KREF’s financial results will be held on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (844) 784-1730 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 380-7410 (non-U.S. callers); a pass code is not required. Additionally, the conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and may be accessed through the Investor Relations section of KREF’s website at http://www.kkrreit.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations. A slide presentation containing supplemental information may also be accessed through this website in advance of the call.

A replay of the live broadcast will be available on KREF’s website or by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 317-0088 (non-U.S. callers), pass code 1067290, beginning approximately two hours after the broadcast.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate properties. KREF is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc. For additional information about KREF, please visit its website at www.kkrreit.com.


© Business Wire 2022
