KKR Real Estate Finance Trust : Annual Report

BOARD OF DIRECTORS Ralph F. Rosenberg m a n

Chairm of the Board of Directors, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.;Partner and Global Head of Real Estate, KKR & Co. Inc.

Christen E.J. Lee

Vice Chairmanf the Board of Directors, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.; Partner and Head of Real Estate Americas, KKR & Co. Inc.

o

Terrance R. Ahern

President and Chief Operating Officer

Mostafa Nagaty

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, The Townsend Group

EXECUTIVE OFFICERS Matthew A. Salem

Chief Executive Officer

W. Patrick Mattson

Vincent J. Napolitano

General Counsel and Secretary

HEADQUARTERS

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.

30 HudsoYards

Irene M. Esteves

Former C ef Financial Officer, Time Warner Cable, Inc.

i

Todd A. Fisher

Former Member and Global Chief Administrative Officer, KKR & Co. Inc.

M e

Jonathan A. Langer

Founder and Managing Member, Fireside Investments LLC

M

Paula Madoff

Advisor, The Goldman Sachs Group

Deborah H. McAneny

Former Cef Operating Officer, Benchmark Senior Living, LLC

i

New York, NY 10001 Phone: 212-750-8300www.kkrreit.com

STOCK TRANSFER AGENT

American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC6201 15th Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11219 Phone: 800-937-5449www.amstock.com

INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCONTING FIRMDeloitte & Touche LLP

U

30 Rockefeller Plaza New York, NY 10112 Phone: 212-492-4000www.deloitte.comAVAILABLE INFORMATION

We make available free of charge under thenvestor Relations section of our website,www.kkrreit.com, filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other information about the Company. Filings we make with the Securities a d Exchange Commission may also b accessed free of charge on the Securities and Exchange Commission?s publicly available website,www.sec.gov. b s e a n

INVESTOR RELATIONS Anna Thomas e

Phone 212-763-9048KREF-IR@kkr.com

Note: The charts above are based on total assets. Total assets reflect the principal amount of our senior and mezzanine loans. Map excludes $5.5 million Midwest mezzanine portfolio and $50.0 million real estate corporate loan. Senior ans includsenior mortgages and similar credit quality loans, including related contiguous junior participations in senior loans where KREF has financed a loan with structural verage thr ugh the non-recourse sale of a corresponding first mortgage and excludes pari passu and vertical loan syndications.

1LTV is generally based on the initial loan amount divided by the as-is appraised value as of the date the loan was originated or by the current principal amount as of the date of the most recent as-is appraised value.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) is a real estate finance company focused p marilon originating and acqu ng floatinate senior loans secured byinstitutional-quality commercial real estate properties that are owned and operatedby experienced and well-capitalized sponsors and located in liquid markets with strong underlying fundamentals.

g

i in

ng r

l

e u

2020

Dear Fellow Shareholders

MATT SALEM

As I write this letter, we are still in the midst of a global pandemic with the initial rollout of vaccines providing a glimmer of hope. Above all else, we hope you and your loved ones remainsafe and healthy.

In the fall of 2020, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (?KREF? or the ?Company?) commenced our seventh year of operations. In a year defined by the global pandemic and the resulting healthand economic consequences, 2020 was truly a milestone year for our business asKREFsuccessfully navigated unprecedented financial headwinds to deliver its strongest performance todate resulting in record distributable earnings. Although interest rates decreased significantlythroughout the year, we maintained our dividend delivering a 9.2% annualized yield based onyear-end book value. The strong performance of our portfolio combined with theBOR floors onour assets produced distributable earnings which covered our dividend by 1.13x. The volatilitythroughoutthe year put a spotlight on the industry, allowing us to showcase our defensiveinvesting strategy focused on capital preservation targeting loans on institutional quality realestate owned by the highest quality sponsors. While we could not have predicted a pandemic, wehave been positioning the Company towards a more conservative posture since our IPO in 2017,and our assets, with an emphasis on property types less sensitive to economic cycles, performedwell in this new environment. Our liability structure, with 83% fully non-mark to market,demonstrated its resilience. This best in class liability structure, which was years in the making,demonstrates the tremendous effort across the KKR platform to differentiate KREF. We are proudof the business we have created. KRE excelled through the COVID-19 stress test and we arewell positioned to capitalize on this strength and continue to grow as we move forward.

L

E

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Annual Report | 2020