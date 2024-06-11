Advanced Packaging
A New Growth Engine for KLA
Oreste Donzella
Executive Vice President, EPC Group
KLA Corporation
June 11, 2024
Forward Looking Statements
Statements in this presentation other than historical facts, such as statements pertaining to: (i) future industry demand for semiconductors and WFE; (ii) our market position for the future and timing for the resumption of growth in demand for our products; and (iii) our revenues from advanced packaging for 2024 and beyond, are forward-looking statements and subject to the Safe Harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
These forward-looking statements are based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in such statements due to various factors, including but not limited to: our vulnerability to a weakening in the condition of the financial markets and the global economy; risks related to our international operations; evolving Bureau of Industry and Security of the U .S. Department of Commerce rules and regulations and their impact on our ability to sell products to and provide services to certain customers in China; costly intellectual property disputes that could result in our inability to sell or use the challenged technology; risks related to the legal, regulatory and tax environments in which we conduct our business; increasing attention to ESG matters and the resulting costs, risks and impact on our business; unexpected delays, difficulties and expenses in executing against our environmental, climate, diversity and inclusion or other ESG target, goals and commitments; our ability to attract, retain and motivate key personnel; our vulnerability to disruptions and delays at our third party service providers; cybersecurity threats, cyber incidents affecting our and our business partners' systems and networks; our inability to access critical information in a timely manner due to system failures; our ability to identify suitable acquisition targets and successfully integrate and manage acquired businesses; climate change, earthquake, flood or other natural catastrophic events, public health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic or terrorism and the adverse impact on our business operations; the wars between Israel and Hamas and Russia and Ukraine, and the significant military activity in that region; lack of insurance for losses and interruptions caused by terrorists and acts of war, and our self-insurance of certain risks including earthquake risk; risks related to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; risks related to fluctuations in interest rates and the market values of our portfolio investments; risks related to tax and regulatory compliance audits; any change in taxation rules or practices and our effective tax rate; compliance costs with federal securities laws, rules, regulations, NASDAQ requirements, and evolving accounting standards and practices; ongoing changes in the technology industry, and the semiconductor industry in particular, including future growth rates, pricing trends in end-markets, or changes in customer capital spending patterns; our vulnerability to a highly concentrated customer base; the cyclicality of the industries in which we operate; our ability to timely develop new technologies and products that successfully address changes in the industry; our ability to maintain our technology advantage and protect proprietary rights; our ability to compete in the industry; availability and cost of the materials and parts used in the production of our products; our ability to operate our business in accordance with our business plan; risks related to our debt and leveraged capital structure; we may not be able to declare cash dividends at all or in any particular amount; liability to our customers under indemnification provisions if our products fail to operate properly or contain defects or our customers are sued by third parties due to our products; our government funding for R&D is subject to audit, and potential termination or penalties; we may incur significant restructuring charges or other asset impairment charges or inventory write offs; and risks related to receivables factoring arrangements and compliance risk of certain settlement agreements with the government . For other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected and anticipated in forward-looking statements in this press release, please refer to KLA's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2023, and other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including, but not limited to, the risk factors described therein). KLA assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update these forward-looking statements.
KLA is a Diversified Leader and Critical Technology Enabler
Global Technology Leader
Global Market Share
>4x
Nearest Competitor 2
$2B / >75% u nd er co n tract
Services Revenue
- As of 12/31/23
- Ga r tne r Ap ril 2024
KLA at a Glance1 (NASDAQ: KLAC)
~14,700
Employees
$9.7B
CY23 Revenue
-8% Y/Y Growth
$22.77 / 27%
CY23 EPS CAGR (19-23)
>65%
PhD/Master's among professional roles
61.7% / 39.5%
Industry Leading Gross/Operating Margins
$3.2B / 33%
CY23 FCF / CY23 FCF Margin
KLA's Role in the Electronics Ecosystem
CHIPS
WAFER-LEVEL
COMPONENTS
PRINTED CIRCUIT
PACKAGING
BOARDS
Logic | Foundry
Memory
Specialty | Legacy
WAFERS
RETICLES
SEMI OEMs
CHEMICALS |
IC SUBSTRATES
MATERIALS
END MARKETS
Data Center
Artificial
5G Infrastructure
Mobile
Automotive
PC / Tablet
Metaverse (AR/VR)
Intelligence
KLA Organizational Structure
Ri ck W a l l a ce
P r e s i d e n t a n d
C h i e f E x e c u t i v e
O f f i c e r
Semiconductor
Electronics, Packaging
& Components (EPC)
Process Control
Or e st e Do n ze l l a
A h m a d K h a n
E x e c u t i v e V i c e P r e s i d e n t
P r e s i d e n t
E l e c t r o n i c s , P a c k a g i n g a n d
S e m i c o n d u c t o r P r o c e s s
C o m p o n e n t s ( E P C )
C o n t r o l ( S e m i P C )
KLA Services
Br i a n L o r ig
E x e c u t i v e V i c e P r e s i d e n t ,
K L A S e r v i c e s
Semiconductor Key Market Drivers
Semiconductor End Demand has Become More Diversified
Semiconductor Revenue $B
1,000
750
500
250
PCs
PC + Mobile
Data
A I
5G
0
2007
2016
2020
So ur ce s: KL A A na lysis, Te chI nsigh ts Sep t 2023
AI: The New Driver of the Semiconductor Industry
M40
GPU Package
12 x 1 GB GDDR5 chips
I m a g e s o u r c e :
N v i d i a
B100
2 reticle-sized chips
CoWoS package
192 GB: 8x24 GB HBM3e chips
K 4 0
M 4 0
P 1 0 0
V 1 0 0
A 1 0 0
H 1 0 0
B 1 0 0
Year
2013
2015
2016
2017
2020
2022
2024
Area (mm2)
551
601
610
815
826
814
~2x800
Transistors
7.1 B
8.0 B
15.3 B
21.1 B
54.2 B
80 B
208 B
Node
N28
N28
N16
N12
N7
N4
N4P
Memory Type
GDDR5
GDDR5
HBM2
HBM2
HBM2e
HBM3
HBM3e
Memory Size
12 GB
12 GB
16 GB
40 GB
60 GB
80 GB
192 GB
Package Type
FCBGA
FCBGA
CoWoS
CoWoS
CoWoS
CoWoS
CoWoS
So ur ce : KL A A na lysis
AI: Driving Industry Momentum | Semiconductor Content
AI Drives End Markets
AI Requires Advanced Process Control
GPU
- Leading-edgelogic: ≤3nm design nodes and advanced transistor architectures
- Large die size: ≥800mm2
- Increased design starts
HPC
Mobile
PC
I m a g e s o u r c e : N v i d i a H1 0 0
Memory
- Multiple HBM chips / GPU
-
~2.2x more memory vs regular
DRAM
- Increased design starts
Advanced Packaging
- Large, complex, expensive package
- High semiconductor content
H B M : h i g h b a n d w i d t h m e m o r y
Semiconductor Technology Roadmap
