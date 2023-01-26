Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. KLA Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KLAC   US4824801009

KLA CORPORATION

(KLAC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-26 pm EST
428.76 USD   +1.45%
05:21pChip equipment maker KLA's third-quarter forecasts disappoint, shares sink
RE
05:09pKla corp says customers are adjusting their capex plans for cale…
RE
05:09pKla corp says macro-driven slowdown and resultant increase in ex…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chip equipment maker KLA's third-quarter forecasts disappoint, shares sink

01/26/2023 | 05:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. chip toolmaker KLA Corp on Thursday forecast third-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street estimates, the latest company to signal a hit from easing demand as customers seek to reduce excess inventory.

The company's shares fell more than 5% in trading after the bell.

"As we begin 2023, it is clear that this will be a year of industry capacity adjustments," the company said in a shareholder letter, adding that customers were adapting their capex plans for 2023 to reflect lower end demand.

KLA had earlier said its systems & service revenues could be affected in the near term by the U.S. export regulations on the sale of U.S. semiconductor technology to China.

The company expects third-quarter revenue between $2.2 billion and $2.5 billion, falling short of analysts' average expectation of $2.55 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES.

It sees current-quarter adjusted profit in the range of $4.52 to $5.92 per share, the midpoint of which was below expectation of $5.89.

The downbeat forecast came after KLA managed to beat Wall Street estimates for profit and revenue for the October-December quarter, benefiting from increased customer demand across each of the major product group in the quarter. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2023
All news about KLA CORPORATION
05:21pChip equipment maker KLA's third-quarter forecasts disappoint, shares sink
RE
05:09pKla corp says customers are adjusting their capex plans for cale…
RE
05:09pKla corp says macro-driven slowdown and resultant increase in ex…
RE
05:08pKla corp says 2023 will be year of industry capacity adjustments…
RE
04:34pKLA forecasts Q3 revenue below estimates
RE
04:30pKLA Fiscal Q2 Earnings, Sales Increase; Q3 Guidance Issued; Shares Fall After Hours.
MT
04:23pKla : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:14pKLA Guides For Q3 EPS of $4.52-$5.92 on Revenue of $2.2-$2.5 Billion, vs CIQ Analyst Co..
MT
04:08pEarnings Flash (KLAC) KLA CORPORATION Reports Q2 Revenue $2.98B
MT
04:06pKLA Corporation Reports Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KLA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 10 266 M - -
Net income 2023 3 304 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 992 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,3x
Yield 2023 1,23%
Capitalization 59 893 M 59 893 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,13x
EV / Sales 2024 7,23x
Nbr of Employees 14 140
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart KLA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
KLA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KLA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 422,62 $
Average target price 395,04 $
Spread / Average Target -6,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard P. Wallace President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bren Douglas Higgins Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert M. Calderoni Chairman
Bin-Ming Tsai Chief Technical Officer & VP-Corporate Alliances
Kevin J. Kennedy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KLA CORPORATION12.23%59 893
LASERTEC CORPORATION21.32%18 324
TERADYNE INC.18.42%16 111
ADVANTEST CORPORATION16.04%13 938
TIANSHUI HUATIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.7.48%4 210
HANGZHOU CHANGCHUAN TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-0.90%3 926