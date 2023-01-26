Chip equipment maker KLA's third-quarter forecasts disappoint, shares sink

Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. chip toolmaker KLA Corp
on Thursday forecast third-quarter revenue and profit below Wall
Street estimates, the latest company to signal a hit from easing
demand as customers seek to reduce excess inventory.
The company's shares fell more than 5% in trading after the
bell.
"As we begin 2023, it is clear that this will be a year of
industry capacity adjustments," the company said in a
shareholder letter, adding that customers were adapting their
capex plans for 2023 to reflect lower end demand.
KLA had earlier said its systems & service revenues could be
affected in the near term by the U.S. export regulations on the
sale of U.S. semiconductor technology to China.
The company expects third-quarter revenue between $2.2
billion and $2.5 billion, falling short of analysts' average
expectation of $2.55 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES.
It sees current-quarter adjusted profit in the range of
$4.52 to $5.92 per share, the midpoint of which was below
expectation of $5.89.
The downbeat forecast came after KLA managed to beat Wall
Street estimates for profit and revenue for the October-December
quarter, benefiting from increased customer demand across each
of the major product group in the quarter.
