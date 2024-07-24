By Victor Swezey

KLA reported higher fourth-quarter profit, as revenue grew at its primary semiconductor process control business.

The Milpitas, Calif.-based company, which makes equipment for the semiconductor industry, on Wednesday posted a profit of $836.4 million, or $6.18 a share, for the quarter ended June 30, compared with $684.7 million, or $4.97 a share, a year earlier.

Stripping out one-time items, earnings per share were $6.60. Analysts polled by FactSet expected adjusted earnings of $6.15 per share.

Revenue rose to $2.57 billion from $2.36 billion a year ago, beating Wall Street expectations $2.52 billion.

Semiconductor process control sales grew to $2.31 billion from $2.1 billion, while revenue from the company's much smaller specialty semiconductor process business fell slightly and sales at the PCB and component inspection business grew slightly.

"We are encouraged by the early signs of a strengthening market environment for our customers," said Chief Executive Rick Wallace, predicting steady improvement through the rest 2024 and into next calendar year.

The company predicted total revenue between $2.6 billion and $2.9 billion and earnings per share between $6.09 and $7.29 for its fiscal first quarter.

