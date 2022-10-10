Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. KLA Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KLAC   US4824801009

KLA CORPORATION

(KLAC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-10 pm EDT
299.34 USD   -4.72%
04:06pKLA Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Date
PR
09:49aWells Fargo Lowers KLA's Price Target to $360 From $420, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
05:23aU.S. aims to hobble China's chip industry with sweeping new export rules
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

KLA Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Date

10/10/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) today announced that the company will review first quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 2 p.m. PT. The company's results will be published on the same day after the stock market closes, as well as supplemental disclosures including a shareholder letter and earnings slide presentation.

All earnings disclosures as well as the live earnings webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of KLA's website at ir.kla.com. A replay of the webcast will be posted after the event.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/806571/KLA_Corporation_Logo.jpg

About KLA:
KLA develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Investors and others should note that KLA announces material financial information including SEC filings, press releases, public earnings calls and conference webcasts using an investor relations website (ir.kla.com). Additional information may be found at http://kla.com (KLAC-F).

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kla-announces-first-quarter-fiscal-year-2023-earnings-date-301644822.html

SOURCE KLA Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about KLA CORPORATION
04:06pKLA Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Date
PR
09:49aWells Fargo Lowers KLA's Price Target to $360 From $420, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
05:23aU.S. aims to hobble China's chip industry with sweeping new export rules
RE
10/09China tech shares sink as U.S. export curbs raise chip sector hurdles
RE
10/07Chip industry grapples with new U.S. curbs on China sales
RE
10/07U.S. aims to hobble China's chip industry with sweeping new export rules
RE
10/06Samsung, SK Hynix to be spared brunt of China chip crackdown by U.S. -sources
RE
10/06As You Sow Files an Exempt Solicitation Statement and Request Vote For its Proposal
CI
09/29KLA to Invest Over $100 million to Build R&D, Manufacturing Facility in the UK
MT
09/29KLA Announces Plans to Build a New R&D and Manufacturing Facility in Newport, Wales
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KLA CORPORATION
More recommendations