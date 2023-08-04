Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
11:20:05 2023-08-04 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
500.28
USD
-0.41%
-2.00%
+32.82%
KLA : Aviso aos Acionistas
INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION
Todas as datas estão definidas como DD/MM/AAAA
Kindly be aware that date format is DD/MM/YYYY
O
Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the
emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não
Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of
KLA Corp
Patrocinado da
KLA Corp, código ISIN
(Company), ISIN
BRK1LABDR008, hereby
BRK1LABDR008, informa que foi aprovado em
informs that on
03/08/2023, the Company
03/08/2023
o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no approved a Dividendos of USD 1,300000000 per
valor de
USD 1,300000000, que considerando a
share.
taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de
4,8797 -
Considering the FX Rate of
4,8797 - 03/08/2023,
03/08/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$
BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the
1,072735756
por BDR.
preliminary value of
R$ 1,072735756 per BDR.
O evento será pago no dia
08/09/2023, aos titulares de BDRs em 11/08/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 14/08/2023 até 15/08/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
The payment will be completed on
08/09/2023, to entitled BDR Shareholders on 11/08/2023.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 14/08/2023 to 15/08/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
Disclaimer KLA Corporation published this content on 04 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2023 15:04:08 UTC.
KLA Corporation is one of the world leaders in the design, production and marketing of control and improvement procedures for semiconductor production processes. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- inspection systems (43.6%): for the detection, counting, classification and characterization of defects linked to the manufacture of silicon wafers and semiconductors;
- metrology and extreme ultraviolet lithography systems (22.3%): for the control of lithography, coating, and engraving processes;
- services (20.7%): consulting, technical assistance, installation, maintenance, etc.;
- printed circuit board, display and electronic component inspection systems (6.1%);
- advanced vacuum deposition and etching process tools (4.5%);
- other (2.8%): primarily defect analysis equipment and software.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the North America (10.1%), China (28.9%), Taiwan (27.4%), Korea (15.5%), Japan (7.9%), Europe and Israel (6.9%) and Asia (3.3%).
More about the company
Last Close Price
502.33USD
Average target price
527.05USD
Spread / Average Target
+4.92% Consensus