The payment will be completed on 08/09/2023, to entitled BDR Shareholders on 11/08/2023.

Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 14/08/2023 to 15/08/2023.

PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.