O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e

Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the

emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não

Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of KLA Corp

Patrocinado da KLA Corp, código ISIN

(Company), ISIN BRK1LABDR008, hereby

BRK1LABDR008, informa que foi aprovado em

informs that on 03/11/2023, the Company

03/11/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no

approved a Dividendos of USD 1,450000000 per

valor de USD 1,450000000, que considerando a

share.

taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,891 -

Considering the FX Rate of 4,891 - 03/11/2023,

03/11/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$

BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the

1,199281308 por BDR.

preliminary value of R$ 1,199281308 per BDR.

O evento será pago no dia 07/12/2023, aos titulares de BDRs em 10/11/2023.

O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 13/11/2023 até 15/11/2023.

Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.

The payment will be completed on 07/12/2023, to entitled BDR Shareholders on 10/11/2023.

Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 13/11/2023 to 15/11/2023.

PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.

