Todas as datas estão definidas como DD/MM/AAAAKindly be aware that date format is DD/MM/YYYY
O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the
emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não
Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of KLA Corp
Patrocinado da KLA Corp, código ISIN
(Company), ISIN BRK1LABDR008, hereby
BRK1LABDR008, informa que foi aprovado em
informs that on 03/11/2023, the Company
03/11/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no
approved a Dividendos of USD 1,450000000 per
valor de USD 1,450000000, que considerando a
share.
taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,891 -
Considering the FX Rate of 4,891 - 03/11/2023,
03/11/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$
BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the
1,199281308 por BDR.
preliminary value of R$ 1,199281308 per BDR.
O evento será pago no dia 07/12/2023, aos titulares de BDRs em 10/11/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 13/11/2023 até 15/11/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
The payment will be completed on 07/12/2023, to entitled BDR Shareholders on 10/11/2023.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 13/11/2023 to 15/11/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
Disclaimer
KLA Corporation published this content on 06 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2023 15:32:47 UTC.
