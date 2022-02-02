Log in
    KLAC   US4824801009

KLA CORPORATION

(KLAC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 02/02 04:00:00 pm
395.46 USD   +1.91%
05:08pKLA : Declares Regular Cash Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
05:04pKLA CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:06pKLA Declares Regular Cash Dividend
PR
KLA : Declares Regular Cash Dividend - Form 8-K

02/02/2022 | 05:08pm EST
KLA Declares Regular Cash Dividend

MILPITAS, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022-The KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.05 per share on its common stock, payable on March 1, 2022, to KLA shareholders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 14, 2022.


About KLA:
KLA Corporation ("KLA") develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Investors and others should note that KLA announces material financial information including SEC filings, press releases, public earnings calls and conference webcasts using an investor relations website (ir.kla.com). Additional information may be found at: www.kla.com (KLAC-F).


Disclaimer

KLA Corporation published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 22:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on KLA CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 021 M - -
Net income 2022 3 235 M - -
Net Debt 2022 363 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,3x
Yield 2022 1,09%
Capitalization 58 482 M 58 482 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,52x
EV / Sales 2023 5,65x
Nbr of Employees 11 425
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart KLA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
KLA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KLA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 388,03 $
Average target price 457,87 $
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard P. Wallace President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bren Douglas Higgins Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Edward W. Barnholt Independent Director
Bin-Ming Tsai Chief Technical Officer & VP-Corporate Alliances
Kevin J. Kennedy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KLA CORPORATION-9.50%58 482
TERADYNE, INC.-28.53%19 052
LASERTEC CORPORATION-34.07%18 285
ADVANTEST CORPORATION-10.55%16 130
HANGZHOU CHANGCHUAN TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-25.04%4 095
TONGFU MICROELECTRONICS CO.,LTD-10.40%3 621