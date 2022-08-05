Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. KLA Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KLAC   US4824801009

KLA CORPORATION

(KLAC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-05 pm EDT
395.74 USD   -0.42%
04:17pKLA : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
04:17pKLA : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
04:17pKLA : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

KLA : Declares Regular Cash Dividend - Form 8-K

08/05/2022 | 04:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KLA Declares Regular Cash Dividend

MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 4, 2022 - The KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.30 per share on its common stock, payable on Sept. 1, 2022, to KLA shareholders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 15, 2022.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/806571/KLA_Corporation_Logo.jpg

About KLA:

KLA Corporation ("KLA") develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Investors and others should note that KLA announces material financial information including SEC filings, press releases, public earnings calls and conference webcasts using an investor relations website (ir.kla.com). Additional information may be found at: www.kla.com (KLAC-F).

Disclaimer

KLA Corporation published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 20:15:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KLA CORPORATION
04:17pKLA : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
04:17pKLA : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
04:17pKLA : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
04:17pKLA : Declares Regular Cash Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
04:17pKLA CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OP..
AQ
04:15pINSIDER SELL : Kla
MT
04:15pINSIDER SELL : Kla
MT
04:14pINSIDER SELL : Kla
MT
04:08pKLA CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements a..
AQ
09:36aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Another case of good news is bad news
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KLA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 147 M - -
Net income 2022 3 303 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 154 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,3x
Yield 2022 1,06%
Capitalization 59 306 M 59 306 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,61x
EV / Sales 2023 6,12x
Nbr of Employees 11 425
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart KLA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
KLA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KLA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 397,40 $
Average target price 414,65 $
Spread / Average Target 4,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard P. Wallace President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bren Douglas Higgins Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Edward W. Barnholt Independent Director
Bin-Ming Tsai Chief Technical Officer & VP-Corporate Alliances
Kevin J. Kennedy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KLA CORPORATION-7.61%59 306
TERADYNE INC.-37.80%16 294
LASERTEC CORPORATION-44.86%13 173
ADVANTEST CORPORATION-22.57%12 047
HANGZHOU CHANGCHUAN TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-3.17%4 572
TIANSHUI HUATIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-19.35%4 425