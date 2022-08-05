KLA : Declares Regular Cash Dividend - Form 8-K

KLA Declares Regular Cash Dividend

MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 4, 2022 - The KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.30 per share on its common stock, payable on Sept. 1, 2022, to KLA shareholders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 15, 2022.

