KLA CORPORATION

(KLAC)
KLA : Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Date

04/07/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
MILPITAS, Calif., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) today announced that the company will review third quarter fiscal year 2021 earnings on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 2 p.m. PT. The company's results will be published on the same day after the stock market closes, as well as supplemental disclosures including a shareholder letter and earnings slide presentation.

All earnings disclosures as well as the live earnings webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of KLA's website at ir.kla.com. A replay of the webcast will be posted after the event.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/806571/KLA_Corporation_Logo.jpg 

About KLA:
KLA develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Investors and others should note that KLA announces material financial information including SEC filings, press releases, public earnings calls and conference webcasts using an investor relations website (ir.kla.com). Additional information may be found at www.kla.com (KLAC-F).

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kla-announces-third-quarter-fiscal-year-2021-earnings-date-301263582.html

SOURCE KLA Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
