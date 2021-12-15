KLab : Notice Concerning Director Personnel

December 15, 2021

Name of Company: KLab Inc. Representative: Hidekatsu Morita,

Representative Director, President and CEO

Direct Inquiries to: Kazuyuki Takata,

Senior Managing Director and

CFO

E-mail Address: ir@klab.com

Notice Concerning Director Personnel

KLab Inc. ("the Company") has announced that its Board of Directors resolved at a meeting held today to carry out the following Director personnel decision.

The Director personnel decision for Directors will be effective upon approval at the 22nd Annual Shareholders Meeting ("Shareholders Meeting") to be held on March 25, 2022, and resolution at the Board of Directors Meeting to be held after the Shareholders Meeting.

Notes

1. Election of Directors Who Are Not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

The term of office of all five incumbent Directors who are not audit and supervisory committee members will terminate at the close of this Shareholders Meeting. The Company will ask to elect five Directors who are not audit and supervisory committee members.