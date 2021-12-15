KLab : Notice Concerning Director Personnel

December 15, 2021
Name of Company: KLab Inc. Representative: Hidekatsu Morita,
Representative Director, President and CEO (TSE1: 3656)
Direct Inquiries to: Kazuyuki Takata,
Senior Managing Director and
CFO
E-mail Address: ir@klab.com
Notice Concerning Director Personnel
KLab Inc. ("the Company") has announced that its Board of Directors resolved at a meeting held today to carry out the following Director personnel decision.
The Director personnel decision for Directors will be effective upon approval at the 22nd Annual Shareholders Meeting ("Shareholders Meeting") to be held on March 25, 2022, and resolution at the Board of Directors Meeting to be held after the Shareholders Meeting.
Notes
1. Election of Directors Who Are Not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members
The term of office of all five incumbent Directors who are not audit and supervisory committee members will terminate at the close of this Shareholders Meeting. The Company will ask to elect five Directors who are not audit and supervisory committee members.
Name
New Appointment
Current Appointment
New/Current
Hidekatsu Morita
Representative Director,
Same Role
Current
President and CEO
Representative Director,
Yosuke Igarashi
Vice Chairman of the Board
Same Role
Current
Tetsuya Sanada
Director, Chairman of the
Same Role
Current
Board of Directors
Kazuyuki Takata
Senior Managing Director
Same Role
Current
Yoshiki Nakane
Director
Same Role
Current
2. Election of Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members
The term of office of all three incumbent Directors who are audit and supervisory committee members will terminate at the close of this Shareholders Meeting. The Company will ask to elect three Directors who are audit and supervisory committee members.
Name
New Appointment
Current Appointment
Outside Director (Audit and
Shoji Inoue
Supervisory Committee
Same Role
Current
|
Kosuke Matsumoto
Supervisory Committee
Same Role
Current
Outside Director (Audit and
Tomosada Yoshikawa
Supervisory Committee
Same Role
Current
3. Election of One Director Who Is a Substitute Audit and Supervisory Committee Member
Name
New Appointment
Current Appointment
New/Current
Substitute Director (Audit
Hitomi Yamaguchi
and Supervisory Committee
―
New
Name and Brief Personal Record of New Substitute Audit and Supervisory Committee Member
Name
Brief Personal Record
Shares
Apr. 1999
Joined Eda Accounting Office
Jun. 2005
Joined KLab Inc.
Sep. 2009
Executive Officer
Hitomi Yamaguchi
Nov. 2009
Director
5,000
Sep. 2011
General Manager of Finance
(June 8, 1971)
shares
Department, Director and CFO
|
Resigned as General Manager of
|
|
CFO
