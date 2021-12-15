KLab : Notice Concerning Director Personnel

Log in
12/15/2021
December 15, 2021

Name of Company: KLab Inc. Representative: Hidekatsu Morita,

Representative Director, President and CEO (TSE1: 3656)

Direct Inquiries to: Kazuyuki Takata,

Senior Managing Director and

CFO

E-mail Address: ir@klab.com

Notice Concerning Director Personnel

KLab Inc. ("the Company") has announced that its Board of Directors resolved at a meeting held today to carry out the following Director personnel decision.

The Director personnel decision for Directors will be effective upon approval at the 22nd Annual Shareholders Meeting ("Shareholders Meeting") to be held on March 25, 2022, and resolution at the Board of Directors Meeting to be held after the Shareholders Meeting.

Notes

1. Election of Directors Who Are Not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

The term of office of all five incumbent Directors who are not audit and supervisory committee members will terminate at the close of this Shareholders Meeting. The Company will ask to elect five Directors who are not audit and supervisory committee members.

Name

New Appointment

Current Appointment

New/Current

Hidekatsu Morita

Representative Director,

Same Role

Current

President and CEO

Representative Director,

Yosuke Igarashi

Vice Chairman of the Board

Same Role

Current

of Directors

Tetsuya Sanada

Director, Chairman of the

Same Role

Current

Board of Directors

Kazuyuki Takata

Senior Managing Director

Same Role

Current

Yoshiki Nakane

Director

Same Role

Current

2. Election of Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

The term of office of all three incumbent Directors who are audit and supervisory committee members will terminate at the close of this Shareholders Meeting. The Company will ask to elect three Directors who are audit and supervisory committee members.

Name

New Appointment

Current Appointment

New/Current

Outside Director (Audit and

Shoji Inoue

Supervisory Committee

Same Role

Current

Member)

Outside Director (Audit and

Kosuke Matsumoto

Supervisory Committee

Same Role

Current

Member)

Outside Director (Audit and

Tomosada Yoshikawa

Supervisory Committee

Same Role

Current

Member)

3. Election of One Director Who Is a Substitute Audit and Supervisory Committee Member

Name

New Appointment

Current Appointment

New/Current

Substitute Director (Audit

Hitomi Yamaguchi

and Supervisory Committee

New

Member)

Name and Brief Personal Record of New Substitute Audit and Supervisory Committee Member

Name

Brief Personal Record

Shares

Held

Apr. 1999

Joined Eda Accounting Office

Jun. 2005

Joined KLab Inc.

Sep. 2009

Executive Officer

Hitomi Yamaguchi

Nov. 2009

Director

5,000

Sep. 2011

General Manager of Finance

(June 8, 1971)

shares

Department, Director and CFO

Mar. 2015

Resigned as General Manager of

Finance Department, Director and

CFO

Disclaimer

KLab Inc. published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 06:48:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
