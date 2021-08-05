KLab : Notice Concerning Revision of Earnings Forecast for FY2021

August 5, 2021

Name of Company: KLab Inc.

Representative: Hidekatsu Morita,

Representative Director, President and CEO (TSE1: 3656)

Direct Inquiries to: Kazuyuki Takata,

Senior Managing Director and CFO

E-mail Address: ir@klab.com

Notice Concerning Revision of Earnings Forecast for FY2021

KLab Inc. (the "Company") has announced that it has revised the earnings forecast in the second quarter of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021), which was announced on May 13, 2021 as follows.

Notes Revision of Fiscal Year Earnings Forecast FY2021 Earnings Forecast (January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021) (Million Yen) Revenue Operating Ordinary Profit Attributable to Net Income Per Income Income Owners of Parent Share (yen) Previous Projection (A) 27,000 (500) (300) (1,300) (33.71) ~ 32,000 ~ 1,800 ~ 2,000 ~ 200 ~ 5.19 Adjusted Projection (B) 25,500 (1,600) (1,500) (2,000) (52.17) ~ 28,500 ~ 1,000 ~ 1,100 ~ 20 ~ 0.52 Amount of Increase / (1,500) (1,100) (1,200) (700) Decrease (B - A) ~ (3,500) ~ (800) ~ (900) ~ (180) Rate of Increase / (5.6%) － － － Decrease (%) ~ (10.9%) (Reference) Earnings 33,952 2,149 1,564 767 20.08 in Previous Fiscal Year

[Reason for Revision]

In the second quarter of the fiscal year under review, the revenue from content slowed down for several titles and there was weak performance. In particular, the revenue for Love Live! School Idol Festival ALL STARS, which posted significantly lower than expected revenue in the first quarter, did not recover in the second quarter of the fiscal year under review. In addition, the extent of the decline in revenue of BLEACH Brave Souls exceeded expectations.

In consideration of the possibility that the deterioration in each title will continue in the third quarter and beyond, the Company has decided to revise the earnings forecast. However, as a factor behind the deterioration, there is a possibility